Ugam to Lead Conversations on Revolutionizing the Customer Experience at B2B Online 2019

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugam, a leading next generation data and analytics company, today announced its role in B2B Online 2019, the leading eCommerce and digital marketing conference for manufacturers and distributors. Ugam will chair day two of the conference and will lead a series of sessions that cover a wide range of customer experience-related topics. B2B Online is set to take place April 29-May 1 in Chicago.

Ugam Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mirani will deliver the chairperson's opening address. He will set the tone for the day by sharing practical examples of how leading companies can enhance customer experience.

"The digital era has created a huge experience gap," said Mirani. "There is dissonance between the buyer's expectation and their experience across channels. It's an exciting time to come together to discuss some of the applicable practices that can successfully bridge the experience gap and deliver enhanced customer experience."

Ugam Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer Mihir Kittur will moderate a series of subsequent panel discussions with leading distributors and manufacturers. The sessions will cover topics including the latest in modernization of customer journeys, customer engagement, personalization and collaboration across functional teams.

Ugam, which was recently cited by Forrester as a "large established solution" provider in its Now Tech: B2B Analytics and Measurement Providers, Q4 2018 report, is participating in the event for a third consecutive year.

About B2B Online

B2B Online is where the top manufacturers and distributors meet, collaborate and learn about the newest innovative strategies to bring your customers the best online experience. Designed to build your business and your profit, we cut out the fluff and provide you with content from the companies who have and are reshaping their digital marketing strategy.

About Ugam

Ugam is a leading next generation data and analytics company. We work with retailers, distributors, manufacturers and research & consulting firms to enable superior data-driven decision-making. Ugam's customer-centric approach, that blends data, technology and experts, has resulted in impactful and long-tenured relationships with over 75 Fortune 500 companies. Visit us at www.ugamsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter @ugam, and visit our LinkedIn page.

