UGG ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE MILESTONE, ONE YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

BRAND REACHES 1 MILLION ACRES COMMITMENT TO INFLUENCE THE REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE MOVEMENT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) celebrates a significant milestone of influencing one million acres of grasslands across eighty farms in Australia towards regenerative farmland. The milestone comes a year ahead of schedule and only four years after the brand established a long-term partnership with Land to Market and Savory Institute to support regenerative agriculture.

Through its ongoing partnership with Land to Market, UGG® is a frontier founder and key member of the program that works to protect and reverse environmental degradation through agriculture aimed at restoring soil, encouraging wildlife diversity, capturing carbon in the ground, and improving land health for future generations. Aside from connecting brands with raw materials coming from verified land bases, the program also provides innovative tools and curricula to land managers working to be verified.

To further highlight the brand's commitment to regenerative sourcing, UGG® continues to expand its sustainability-focused offering with its Regenerate by UGG™ collection. Featuring the Tasman Crafted Regenerate , Neumel Crafted Regenerate , and the Ultra Mini Crafted Regenerate , the capsule includes iconic silhouettes crafted with materials from farms practicing regenerative agriculture.

"UGG has set the bar and provided a pathway for true stewardship - not just sourcing regeneratively, but actively engaging in the hands-on work of land regeneration. Their commitment to sourcing verified regenerative raw materials is matched only by their dedication to rolling up their sleeves and directly impacting land health. These commitments and support are covering more ground, and paving the way for farmers and ranchers to transition to regenerative. UGG isn't just talking the talk; they're walking it, leaving a trail of positive impact in their wake." - David Rizzo, Co-CEO of Land to Market.

UGG® looks forward to continuing meaningful partnerships, such as this one, to care for the planet, one step at a time.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg .

