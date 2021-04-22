UGG Announces Commitments To Restore Our Earth This Earth Day 2021

It's apparent that the climate crisis demands bold and rapid action – as such, the Earth Day theme for 2021 is "Restore Our Earth." With time running out to prevent irreversible damage from climate change, UGG® understands that we cannot simply protect – we must actively restore the Earth, its ecosystems, and the livelihood of its inhabitants. Through FEEL GOOD , the brand's journey towards a more sustainable future, UGG® has committed to restoration across four focus areas.

WORKING TO RESTORE OUR LAND.

UGG® is committed to regenerating 200,000 acres of land in 2021 and 1,000,000 acres by 2025. The brand is establishing a grant that will provide holistic solutions to promote soil health and biodiversity, with a goal of transitioning the Australian sheepskin industry to regenerative. This commitment is made in partnership with the Savory Institute, a globally recognized non-profit that facilitates the large-scale regeneration of the world's grasslands.

"We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with UGG," said Chris Kerston, Chief Commercial Officer at Savory Institute. "The brand's commendable work on traceability and now their leadership with supporting farmers on their individual journeys towards achieving regenerative environmental outcomes is incredible. This level of commitment is a win for farmers, consumers and for nature."

WORKING TO RESTORE UGG® CLASSICS.

It is estimated that 300 million pairs of shoes are thrown away each year; the responsible solution is to buy less but buy better. The brand has always believed in this approach, which is why UGG® products are made to last. In 2021, UGG® will introduce its first-ever repair program, restoring your favorite shoes to like-new condition.

WORKING TO RESTORE OUR FORESTS.

According to the UN, forest conservation could provide up to 30% of the solution to climate change. In efforts to protect the world's remaining Ancient and Endangered forests, UGG® is committed to sourcing all of its wood-based products from 100% recycled fibre, FSC-certified forests, or from completely forest-free Next Generation alternatives by partnering with Canopy – an organization dedicated to responsible sourcing, forest protection, stewardship, and advocacy.

"Protecting forests is integral to ensuring a healthy planet so what better way to celebrate Earth Day than with the UGG brand's CanopyStyle and Pack4Good commitments," said Nicole Rycroft, Executive Director, Canopy. "This is great news for our climate, the world's most Ancient and Endangered forest ecosystems, and the animals that call them home. It's definitely put a spring in our step!"

WORKING TO RESTORE TRANSPARENCY.

While the brand works toward positively impacting our planet, they are aware that change is only possible with a collaborative, transparent approach. To promote transparency in the fashion industry, UGG® has joined the Apparel Transparency Pledge – demonstrating the brand's commitment to being open about where its products are made and by who. UGG® will further that commitment through its partnership with Land to Market, a leader in regenerative supply chains, which provides the brand transparency of material sourcing back to the farm and is coupled with data on environmental impact.

Prior to Earth Day, UGG® launched the all-gender Plant Power Collection to show its ongoing commitment to preserving the planet. Crafted with carbon-neutral, plant-based materials in an effort to address the issue of carbon emissions, the capsule is the brand's next step in achieving a more sustainable future. The Plant Power Collection is priced from $110-$140 and can be purchased on UGG.com.

For more information on the UGG® brand's Earth Day commitments and ongoing commitment to saving the planet, please visit FeelGoodFuture.UGG.com / @ugg.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $1 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns over 130 concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #FEELGOOD.

Press Contacts:

UGG®

Matty Magnin

PR Manager

Direct: (212) 247-8552 Ext. 2772

Mobile: (917) 842-2391

[email protected]

Eco-Age

Pe-Jae Brooks

Head of PR

Direct: +44 208 995 1070

Mobile: +44 7791970901

[email protected]

SOURCE UGG