UGG Partners With Patrisse Cullors And The Hammer Museum To Present 'F*ck White Supremacy, Let's Get Free'

From the global pandemic to police terror, hate crimes to mass shootings, the collective psyche has been stressed and worn. With movement and dance to regenerate serotonin levels and rejuvenate the soul, 'F*ck White Supremacy, Let's Get Free' is challenging the ways isolation impacts our ability to fight back and heal. The program invites everyone around the globe to move together, united by a groove and the freeing act of dancing.

More about the 'F*ck White Supremacy, Let's Get Free' event and how to get involved:

The public is encouraged to submit videos of themselves dancing here to be included in the live performance. The deadline to submit videos is Wed., April 7, 2021 by 5:00 PM PT .

Opening with a conversation between Cullors and Hammer Museum associate curator Erin Christovale , the two will introduce the concept of the dance project and discuss the message behind 'F*ck White Supremacy, Let's Get Free' .

DJs from collectives Everyday People in New York City and Cumbiatón in Los Angeles will motivate participants to move through music for the event by creating live sets interspersed with thoughts and musings by Cullors.

"Given the challenges in the world today, I can't think of a better time to unite through art, activism, and an interactive dance party," said Andrea O'Donnell, President, UGG® and Koolaburra by UGG® at Deckers Brands. "UGG is very proud of its partnership with Patrisse Cullors and the Hammer Museum for 'F*ck White Supremacy, Let's Get Free'."

"The worldwide Electric Slide dance party with Patrisse is the perfect way to recharge and lift our spirits as we battle systematic racism," said Ann Philbin, Hammer Museum director. "The museum's mission has always been about harnessing the power of art and ideas to build a more just world, and joy is absolutely necessary for healing and facing the many challenges ahead."

At a time when all are physically separated, 'F*ck White Supremacy, Let's Get Free' provides an opportunity to build a virtual community where everyone can celebrate together. For more information about the presentation and to RSVP, check out the Hammer website here .

About Patrisse Cullors

Patrisse Cullors is a New York Times Bestselling author, educator, artist and abolitionist from Los Angeles, CA. Co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Patrisse has been on the frontlines of abolitionist organizing for 20 years. Since she began the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013, it has expanded into a global foundation supporting Black-led movements in the US, UK and Canada and has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The significance of the Black Lives Matter movement has been recognized by The New York Times as the "largest movement in US history." TIME 100 also named Patrisse as one of the 100 most influential people in 2020. Patrisse has led multiple Los Angeles-based organizations, including Dignity and Power Now, Justice LA and Reform LA Jails. These organizations have won progressive ballot measures, fought against a $3.5 billion jail plan and implemented the first-ever Civilian Oversight Commission of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Patrisse is also the faculty director of Arizona's Prescott College, a new Social and Environmental Arts Practice MFA program, which she developed nesting a curriculum focused on the intersection of art, social justice and community organizing that is first of its kind in the nation. Not stopping there, Patrisse is also a former staff writer on Freeform's Good Trouble series as well as an actress on the show. She also co-produced the 12-part YouTube Originals series titled RESIST that premiered November 18, 2020. In 2020, Patrisse signed an overall production deal with Warner Brothers, where she intends to continue to uplift Black stories, talent and creators that are transforming the world of art and culture.

About the Hammer Museum

The Hammer Museum is part of the School of the Arts and Architecture at UCLA, and offers exhibitions and collections that span classic to contemporary art. It holds more than 50,000 works in its collection, including one of the finest collections of works on paper in the nation, the Grunwald Center for the Graphic Arts. Through a wide-ranging, international exhibition program and the biennial, Made in L.A., the Hammer highlights contemporary art since the 1960s, especially the work of emerging and under recognized artists. The exhibitions, permanent collections, and nearly 300 public programs annually—including film screenings, lectures, symposia, readings, music performances, and workshops for families—are all free to the public. More info: hammer.ucla.edu

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $1 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns over 130 concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com . @ugg #feelUGG

