UGG Unveils Exclusive Collection For LGBTQ Pride Month To Benefit Born This Way Foundation

"UGG is proud to have worked with Born This Way Foundation to create a one-of-a-kind capsule collection. To celebrate the LGBTQ community, we designed special Fluff Yeah slides so that when they are worn together the two styles make a rainbow, as well as one inspired by the transgender flag. We wanted to express that there is beauty in what makes you different and that you should never feel the need to apologize for who or what you love." – Andrea O'Donnell , President, Fashion Lifestyle, Deckers Brands

The super soft sheepskin slides feature a wedge platform, branded elastic heel strap for a secure fit and rubber outsole for ultimate traction making this an indoor-outdoor slipper you can dance all night in. To keep the celebration going all month long, the Fluff Yeah in Pride Rainbow Yellow and Purple will be available for pre-order on June 1, followed by the global launch on June 2, and the Fluff Yeah in Pride Stripes on June 14. The limited-edition capsule retails for $100 and will be available at ugg.com/pride, select UGG® stores and wholesale retailers such as Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters nationwide.

To support this important initiative, UGG® will be running a digital campaign celebrating pride and the empowerment that comes from embracing one's own uniqueness. Consumers are encouraged to wear their slides in any combination with friends, family and significant others, and share their experience with the capsule by tagging #uggpride on their social media channels. For more information on #uggpride, please visit the UGG® blog.

Commencing in August 2019, UGG® will be a sponsor of Born This Way Foundation's Channel Kindness Challenge, #BeKind21. The challenge is an opportunity to foster a culture of kindness, compassion, and wellness as students head back to school and as the rest of us head into fall. Conceived by the Foundation's Executive Director, Maya Enista Smith, #BeKind21 is a campaign inspired by her son's first year in school that invites schools to help make kindness, to ourselves and our communities, a habit by practicing an act of kindness each day from September 1 to September 21. Today, the #BeKind21 campaign has inspired over 8 million acts of kindness.

*Starting June 1, 2019, for each pair of Pride-inspired Fluff Yeah slides sold in UGG® retail stores and on UGG.com, UGG® will donate 25% of the marked retail price to Born This Way Foundation, up to a maximum guaranteed donation of $75,000.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $1 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns over 130 concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com. @ugg @uggmens #uggpride

About Born This Way Foundation

Led by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta, Born This Way Foundation was founded in 2012 to support the wellness of young people and empower them to create a kinder and braver world. To achieve these goals, Born This Way Foundation leverages evidence-based research and authentic partnerships in order to provide young people with kinder communities, improved mental health resources, and more positive environments – online and offline. To learn more, visit bornthisway.foundation.

