UGG UNVEILS NEXT ITERATION OF REGENERATE BY UGG™ COLLECTION

News provided by

UGG

15 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

 HIGHLIGHTING DEDICATION TO REGENERATIVE SOURCING, BRAND EXPANDS SUSTAINABILITY-FOCUSED OFFERING WITH REIMAGINED BRAND ICONS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) unveils the next iteration of Regenerate by UGG™, a collection highlighting the brand's dedication to crafting products that last.

The Regenerate by UGG™ Collection is a pinnacle expression of everything consumers love about the UGG® icons but with a renewed focus on what it means to choose products that feel good, inside and out. With a commitment to exacting artisanship, precision cutting, and premium construction methods, the brand sourced materials from farms practicing regenerative agriculture, helping to reduce negative impacts while enhancing positive ones. By reimagining how consciously sourced and crafted styles look and feel, UGG® refreshed the brand's must-have styles with masterful craftsmanship. The expansion of the brand's regenerative offerings kicks off with the new Tasman Crafted Regenerate Slipper and the Ultra Mini Crafted Regenerate, both examples of how the brand's dedication to regenerative sourcing only enhances the beauty and durability of the shoes.

  • Tasman Crafted Regenerate, $160 – UGG® has created the Tasman Crafted Regenerate as the latest evolution of the iconic Tasman. This iteration of the classic indoor-outdoor slipper is made from materials sourced from farms that practice regenerative agriculture. Creating comfort for today while prioritizing responsibility for tomorrow, this slipper features a sugarcane EVA outsole and UGGplush™ sock liner made from 60% upcycled wool. Designed with a suede upper sourced from farms that practice regenerative agriculture and finished with hand-stitched details and a woven leather strap.
  • Ultra Mini Crafted Regenerate, $190 – The UGG® Ultra Mini Crafted Regenerate is made with Premium Twinface sheepskin, from farms that practice regenerative agriculture — which helps impact soil, encourage wildlife diversity, capture carbon in the ground, and preserve the land for future generations. Cast in the same iconic silhouette, this version of the Ultra Mini is elevated with hand-stitched details and a bolder Twin Seam. Slip into comfort with UGGplush™ upcycled wool lining, and an EVA outsole made from fast-growing, renewable, and rainwater-nourished sugarcane.

Styles featured in the Regenerate by UGG™ Collection are available now for purchase at UGG.com, UGG® stores, and select wholesale retailers nationwide.

About UGG®

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic Boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg.

