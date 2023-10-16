Ugreen unveils power solutions and personal data storage at the Gitex Trade Show in United Arab Emirates.

News provided by

UGREEN

16 Oct, 2023, 00:00 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugreen, a leader in the electronic and accessory charging industry, is adding to their expertise with the release of the 300W GaN Desktop Charger, Ugreen Network Attached Storage (NAS) device and the PowerRoam 2200W portable power station.

Continue Reading
UGREEN unveils power solutions and personal data storage at the Gitex Trade Show in the United Arab Emirates.
UGREEN unveils power solutions and personal data storage at the Gitex Trade Show in the United Arab Emirates.

Ugreen has vocalized its commitment to greener, renewable energy with the recent releases of the PowerRoam 600 and 1200-watt power stations. With these entries into the portable power industry, Ugreen quickly realized users had aspirations to provide sustainable power to larger appliances, and even homes. In response, Ugreen is unveiling the PowerRoam 2200W power station, a most power-packed product to be unveiled in its history.

For those looking for a more subtle way to charge, Ugreen is releasing the Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger, a most powerful USB-C charger to date. It boasts charging capability for up to 5 devices simultaneously, with four USB-C ports and 1 USB-A. Additionally, the Nexode 300W GaN Desktop Charger provides a dedicated 140-watts of charging power to one designated port.

In an effort to appeal to small business owners, homeowners with security cameras, and professionals who need to share files between colleagues securely, Ugreen is releasing their own Network Attached Storage (NAS). Ugreen NAS devices allow users to save large amounts of data and documents, share digital information between authorized members, and store large security video files locally without the need for 3rd-Party cloud-based platforms.

Company Quotations

"Our desire is to provide a complete office ecosystem to our customers. Whether it's connecting HD displays, getting optimal internet speeds, connecting multiple peripherals, or charging all your devices, we want customers to know everything connects properly and it works." states Ugreen Sales Manager Stephen Guo. With the release of the 300-watt desktop charger and NAS, Ugreen will further solidify its reputation as the premiere choice for powerful charging products and efficiency-increasing workplace devices. "

Shifting to portable power solutions, Stephen emphasizes that "with the PowerRoam Series, we want it to be the answer to questions surrounding alternative, off-grid sustainable energy sources."

About Ugreen

Founded in 2012, Ugreen has been dedicated to building consumer electronic devices and accessories with leading technological innovations, and making them accessible to everyday consumers. Ugreen has steadily grown into a trustworthy brand with over 40 million users in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Media Enquiries: 

Lexi Liu
UGREEN PR Manager
[email protected] 
+8613612963070

SOURCE UGREEN

Also from this source

Ugreen dévoile des solutions d'alimentation et de stockage de données personnelles lors du salon Gitex aux Émirats arabes unis.

Ugreen dévoile des solutions d'alimentation et de stockage de données personnelles lors du salon Gitex aux Émirats arabes unis.

Ugreen, un leader dans l'industrie des chargeurs d'appareils électroniques et d'accessoires, renforce son expertise avec le lancement du 300W GaN...
Ugreen presenta soluciones de energía y almacenamiento de datos personales en la feria Gitex

Ugreen presenta soluciones de energía y almacenamiento de datos personales en la feria Gitex

Ugreen, líder en la industria de carga de accesorios y electrónicos, está ampliando su experiencia con el lanzamiento del cargador de escritorio GaN...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.