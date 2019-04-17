U.Group Launches Product Suite Designed to Support Digital Modernization

ARLINGTON, Va., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced technology and creative design company, U.Group, today announced the release of seven proprietary products centered on helping customers modernize their digital assets. This news comes weeks after legacy companies—government IT innovator, ByteCubed, and creative agency, CHIEF—combined under the new brand and market position.

"By bringing together our two firms' complementary capabilities, we quickly realized we had something unique and very valuable to offer our customers," said CEO Lena Trudeau . "Many of our clients face similar challenges. By strategically bundling key services into products that address common digital needs, we're making it easy for people to find and deploy the right solutions. This shortens the time to value and frees up customers to focus on mission-critical objectives," she added.

With this goal in mind, the U.Group Service Experience team developed these first seven products, detailed below. Spanning focus areas of user experience, content strategy, accessibility, and more, these products were specifically designed to help federal, commercial, and nonprofit customers keep up with the demands of a digital-first world.

These products are structured to ensure impact and value, while being flexible enough to meet customers' unique needs. Senior Director of Service Experience, Russell Unger, stressed that "thanks to clearly defined timelines and scopes of work, U.Group customers, clients, and partners will know exactly what to expect from their commitment—and true to U.Group, they can count on the best."

U.Group Products:

Usability Study – A mix of qualitative and quantitative feedback gathered by directly observing potential users interacting with a specific digital product.

About

U.Group is an advanced technology and creative design company launched in 2019 after combining the data and domain expertise of ByteCubed with the world-class creative of CHIEF. Together under a new brand and market position, U.Group's team of 280+ changemakers are using data science, engineering, and ingenuity to develop deep understanding of our clients' most pressing challenges, and devising powerful solutions for confronting them. Working collaboratively out of offices in Arlington, VA, Washington, DC, Portland, OR, and in the heart of the action at client sites, U.Group is committed to using customer-centric innovation to create new opportunities in the public and private sectors. To learn more, visit https://u.group

