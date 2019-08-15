U.Group Named Among the Nation's Fastest Growing Companies as part of the Inc. 5000 List

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced technology and creative design company, U.Group, has been included on the Inc. 5000 list for its fourth consecutive year—the first under the company's new brand and market position. This distinction, which includes 5000 of the fastest growing companies in America, applauds not only growth—but effective leadership and organizational achievement. In 2019, U.Group ranked number 1240.

U.Group has had an aggressive growth model since its inception. "We really laid the foundation for our growth strategy in 2018—and it's been amazing to see how quickly the market responded," said Chief Executive Officer, Lena Trudeau, in reference to the integration of U.Group's predecessor companies, ByteCubed and CHIEF. "We saw our transformation into a full-service provider as a way to better support our customers, but the natural financial and operational synergies soon followed," she added.

With expertise developing complex data and domain solutions as well as captivating communication strategies and easy to use digital interfaces, U.Group's expansion into the integrated technology and user experience space has been defined by organic growth as well as significant business transactions. The year brought new customers and deeper client engagements, including work with NASA, U.S. Special Operations Command, J.D. Byrider, the National Auto Dealers Association, and Fairtrade America. This progress was super-charged by the purchase of proprietary data analytics and machine learning technology platform, InterKn, and holographic training platform, PRE-GAME-PREP.

"It's been exciting to see our vision come to life—and to be recognized among the country's most industrious organizations," said Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Ahmad Ishaq. "Our growth has allowed us to bring on incredible talent, make strategic investments in R&D, and build a reputation for providing game-changing solutions for government and commercial customers."

In addition to being included among the Inc. 5000, U.Group was also named to Northern Virginia Technology Council's Tech 100, which honors companies driving tech innovation in the Greater Washington region. The company was also named a Virginia Chamber of Commerce Vanguard Award winner and was recognized with a Best Business Award from the Arlington Chamber of Commerce.

U.Group is an advanced technology and creative design company radically focused on using customer-centric innovation to create new opportunities in the public and private sectors. Working collaboratively out of offices in Arlington, VA, Washington, DC, Portland, OR, and in the heart of the action at client sites—U.Group delivers best-in-class digital services, powerful data platforms, augmented reality solutions, integrated marketing strategies, bundled services, and more.

