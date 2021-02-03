UGS expands relationship with leading provider of innovative dental equipment

CONCORD, Mass. and LAKEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimed Government Services (UGS), a leading provider of supply chain solutions for government, schools, public health organizations and the private sector, announced today that it has expanded the variety of dental solutions they offer through their partnership with Planmeca. UGS provides the top dental products utilizing state-of-the-art technologies for facilities across the United States. Planmeca is the largest privately held dental equipment manufacturer, delivering innovative products providing superior value to healthcare professionals in over 120 countries.

Through its partnership with Planmeca, UGS now expands the Planmeca products available to include cabinetry and operatory products to dental facilities. From digital imaging, customizable cabinetry, dental chairs and disinfection solutions, UGS delivers products for every dentistry need while implementing strategic partnerships to expand their offerings and ensure the availability of the industry's leading technologies and solutions.

"At UGS, we are constantly exploring and re-evaluating our partnerships with companies that have the same goals as us – exceeding client expectations with the products and solutions we provide," said Judith Manchester, chief executive officer for UGS. "Planmeca's mission aligns seamlessly with ours of safeguarding good health and providing industry-leading technology, which is why we chose to expand our offering with them to include their exceptionally durable and functional cabinetry as well as state-of-the-art operatory equipment."

UGS is committed to watching, evaluating, and probing the markets that it provides equipment and products for and has a keen eye on the regulatory landscape and developments that foster client success. UGS hand selects the dental equipment they offer, ensuring customer confidence through superior technology and design. The company also provides onboarding and training for each new solution purchased to ensure customers get everything out of the new product they are implementing in their practices and gain invaluable knowledge as a result.

Unimed Government Services (dba UGS Medical) has helped more than 10,000 clinics deliver healthcare excellence since its creation in 2010. As a distributor of the world's best dental, medical and infection control technologies, UGS helps government, municipalities, schools, public health organizations and the private sector deliver high-quality care to their members. UGS hand selects the finest, most cost-effective products and equipment, from capital equipment and software to dental instruments, clinic and laboratory cabinetry, case work and infection control technologies. With deep expertise in clinic and laboratory design, UGS also creates custom, end-to-end solutions. UGS is a member of several professional societies dedicated to safe, quality care delivery, including the Organization for Safety, Asepsis and Prevention (OSAP), the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), and Woman in Defense (WID). Based in Lakeville, Minn. and Concord, Mass., UGS is a certified woman-owned small business (WOSB) and member of the Woman Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). SVP Edward Schmitt is a voting member of the standards review board and CEO Judith Manchester is an alternate voting member of the standards review board for the American Dental Association's U.S. Technical Advisory Committee, focused on the International Standards Development for Dentistry.

