UGS Offers Industry Leading ThinkLite Air Products to Federal Agencies, Others

CONCORD, Mass. and LAKEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimed Government Services (UGS), a leading provider of supply chain solutions for government, schools, public health organizations and the private sector, announced today it has partnered with ThinkLite to provide commercial and industrial grade air safety monitoring and purification equipment to all branches of the federal government including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Veterans Administration Medical Centers, Indian Health Services, and Prisons.

The UGS and ThinkLite 3 Rings of Defense purification system offers the only complete solution for "hospital-grade" air quality achieved through an end-to-end solution that can measure, heal and purify air to rigorous standards, to include the smallest viral particles that are known to linger in the air. The three steps consist of:

Measuring/Diagnosis: The TL Flair IAQ Monitor is the only one that can measure particles as small as 0.1+ microns, where viruses and airborne pathogens live

Healing: The ICON Air Healer is designed to improve indoor air quality in commercial spaces up to 5,000 sq. ft. or 160,000 cubic feet of air

Purifying: The Purilux Pro is a smart 2'x2' high efficient LED fixture that consistently purifies the air for smaller indoor areas of around 400 square feet or 12,600 cubic feet of air

The ThinkLite Purilux Pro fixture and the ICON Air Healer clean the air to a level of MERV19 or 6-log reduction; defined as 99.9999% purification of all particles, as small as 0.1 microns, which is the highest level of purity. This is valuable in a workspace because it includes the size profile of all viral load rather than strictly dust particles.

This is achieved with proprietary lighting technologies without the emissions of any ozone, ions or other byproducts into the air. This is an extremely important factor to prevent any hazardous effects in an indoor space by the introduction of an airborne foreign substance.

Given their respective sizes, the PuriLux and Healer devices are designed to exchange air 3 to 5 times per hour.

"Viruses and other pathogens live in the air at the 0.1 micron level, and we provide the only product that can constantly clean to that level of purification in a dynamic real world application environment," said Dinesh Wadhwani, President & CEO of ThinkLite. "We are thrilled to be able to offer these products through UGS for all federal government establishments and personnel. Whether or not the teams work in a hospital setting, they can expect hospital-grade clean air, which is invaluable as we approach the colder months and people moving back inside. Most importantly, the ability to measure the effectiveness of these products using the TL Flair Monitor is the cornerstone of our solution, allowing facility managers and leaders to be empowered with real data on their air safety based on how it is being used. This allows them to fully appreciate the effectiveness of any piece of equipment or measure that is implemented in attempt to help make the air safer in a facility.

UGS is committed to providing the best products, monitoring the regulatory landscape for developments and keeping a close eye on markets in which they sell to ensure they are providing the best equipment and inspiring client success. The organization evaluates each product through a rigorous screening process to be able to guarantee customer confidence through superior technology and design. They also onboard and train groups for each new solution purchased to create confidence in how they are using the product and using it to gain invaluable knowledge for their facilities.

"We know our customers need stronger monitors and purifiers as COVID-19 variant case numbers continue to rise, and we are proud to be able to offer this level of superior technology," said Judith Manchester, chief executive officer of UGS. "While we continue to serve the consumer markets with these products, we are also excited to be the exclusive distributor of ThinkLite's air monitoring and purification equipment for our government entities. Our customers know we keep a constant eye out for opportunities to bring them more of the best technologies, and this partnership makes that evident."

Unimed Government Services (dba UGS Medical and UGS Dental) has helped more than 10,000 clinics deliver healthcare excellence since its creation in 2010. As a distributor of the world's best dental, medical and infection control technologies, UGS helps government, municipalities, schools, public health organizations and the private sector deliver high-quality care to their members. UGS hand selects the finest, most cost-effective products and equipment, from capital equipment and software to dental instruments, clinic and laboratory cabinetry, case work and infection control technologies. With deep expertise in clinic and laboratory design, UGS also creates custom, end-to-end solutions. UGS is a member of several professional societies dedicated to safe, quality care delivery, including the Organization for Safety, Asepsis and Prevention (OSAP), the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), and Woman in Defense (WID). Based in Lakeville, Minn. and Concord, Mass., UGS is a certified woman-owned small business (WOSB) and member of the Woman Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). SVP Edward Schmitt is a voting member of the standards review board and CEO Judith Manchester is an alternate voting member of the standards review board for the American Dental Association's U.S. Technical Advisory Committee, focused on the International Standards Development for Dentistry.

