UH Law Center and Hobby School of Public Affairs Host Full-day Symposium Analyzing Biden Administration Policies

HOUSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden only recently completed his first 100 days in office after a tumultuous election season and presidential transfer of power. The country's attention is now on the 46th president's administration and what the next four years hold for the U.S from a policy perspective. To shed light on several critical areas, the University of Houston Law Center and Hobby School of Public Affairs will host a full-day virtual symposium, "Policy Prescriptions for the Biden Administration," on May 21, 2021.

The symposium will feature candid analysis by a cross-section of national leaders discussing the president's policies on the budget, tax policy and the economy, health law and policy, voting and redistricting, racial justice/immigration, and energy/environment law and policy.

The event will be hosted by Leonard M. Baynes, Dean of the UH Law Center and Kirk P. Watson, former Texas Senator and founding Dean of the Hobby School of Affairs.

"One of the Hobby School's greatest values to the general public is our interpretation and analysis of policy for the public good. Partnering with the UH Law Center, we leveraged our contacts to put together five impressive panels of diverse perspectives on key issues that affect every person in the U.S. Our objective with this event is for symposium participants to come away with expanded knowledge about the policies currently being implemented at the national level," said Watson.

"One of the Law Center's strengths is its nationally recognized centers that deeply analyze law and policy from a variety of perspectives," Baynes added. "The Law Center is delighted to partner with the Hobby School in leveraging our combined strengths to secure the most knowledgeable and outstanding academics, public officials, and heads of nongovernmental organizations to summarize, provide commentary, and suggest alternatives to Biden's proposals in several important legal and policy areas embedded in our society and economy."

Click here for the schedule, list of speakers and registration information.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 46,000 students.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, and Intellectual Property Law programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. Its awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 11 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the Hobby School of Public Affairs

The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs is focused on putting creative, solutions-oriented public policy to work for the world through education, research, support and service. The Hobby School offers several graduate degree options and certificate programs in public policy. The school's research encompasses study and analysis of local, national and global public policy issues with advanced expertise in creative quantitative and data analytics across a variety of disciplines. The Hobby School is a full member of the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration (NASPAA) and Institutional Member of the Association for Public Policy Analysis & Management (APPAM).

