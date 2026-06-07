Uhale Adopts Quokka's Q-mast to Strengthen Application Security Testing

Integration of automated security testing solution supports Uhale's ongoing efforts to enhance user protection

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uhale, the software provider for digital photo frames, today announced that it has adopted Quokka's automated application security testing solution, Q-mast, as part of its software development lifecycle.

The integration allows Uhale to run regular, automated security assessments on its application without requiring source code. This helps the team identify potential vulnerabilities, privacy risks, and compliance gaps earlier in the development process.

"Security is a continuous process," said Lewis Zhang, R&D General Manager at Uhale. "Adding Q-mast to our workflow is a practical step to strengthen our testing capabilities. It gives us additional visibility as we develop new features, aligning with our commitment to ongoing improvement."

Quokka's Q-mast solution performs deep behavioral analysis on Android and iOS apps. It is used by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, including the U.S. Federal Government, to help secure mobile ecosystems.

The adoption of Q-mast is part of a broader set of security enhancements at Uhale, which also includes maintaining a transparent vulnerability reporting channel and working with hardware partners on firmware updates. The company intends to continue refining its security practices as part of its regular development cycle.

About Uhale

Uhale is a software provider for digital photo frames. It offers intuitive mobile apps and platform solutions for seamless photo sharing and management. Built for simplicity and flexibility, Uhale helps you connect with family and friends through cherished moments effortlessly.

SOURCE Uhale