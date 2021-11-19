The 4K UHD TV monopolized the UHD TV market share in 2017 with a 100% share. While it will continue to dominate the market, the advent of 8K UHD TV will diminish its market share.

8K UHD TV will account for the highest UHD TV market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report also provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various product segments to the growth of the UHD TV market size.

The report is segmented by resolution (4K and 8K), screen size (40-49 inches, 50-59 inches, 60-69 inches, and 70 inches and above), and display type (LED, OLED, and QLED).

Vendor Insights

The global UHD TV market is moderately fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance- In March 2018 , LG Electronics unveiled its 2018 TV line-up with an array of new and innovative OLED and SUPER UHD models, which feature ThinQ artificial intelligence technology and advanced α (alpha) processors. Similarly,In January 8, 2018 , Sony Electronics launched its X900F series and A8F BRAVIA OLED series of Sony TVs that use 4K HDR content.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

CHANGHONG ELECTRIC

Hisense

LG Electronics

SAMSUNG

SONY

Geographical Market Analysis

The APAC region will account for the largest UHD TV market share of 71% and will also register the highest UHD TV market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The advent of 8K UHD TVs is a major factor supporting the UHD TV market share growth. During the CES 2018 held in January, the next version of UHD TVs with 8K resolution were introduced.

UHD TVs is a major factor supporting the UHD TV market share growth. During the CES 2018 held in January, the next version of UHD TVs with resolution were introduced. The global 8K display resolution market is witnessing immense growth, primarily due to the increasing need for high-resolution display devices and increased demand for enhanced content creation. The market will witness the introduction of consumer-grade 8K TVs by the end of 2018.

display resolution market is witnessing immense growth, primarily due to the increasing need for high-resolution display devices and increased demand for enhanced content creation. The market will witness the introduction of consumer-grade TVs by the end of 2018. The lack of UHD content will be a major challenge for the UHD TV market. To watch content in 4K , studios must film the content with 4K -capable equipment, which is developing gradually. While Sky, BT, Amazon, and Netflix are working toward adding 4K to their respective platforms, the access to these 4K videos is hidden behind premium costs.

, studios must film the content with -capable equipment, which is developing gradually. While Sky, BT, Amazon, and Netflix are working toward adding to their respective platforms, the access to these videos is hidden behind premium costs. The principal issues for 4K and higher resolutions are in-home capabilities and content distribution. Several 4K UHD device owners do not have access to such content, as broadcasters are yet to create 4K content. This gap is mainly because of the high capital outlay for the contribution and distribution of 4K UHD. Therefore, operators may not receive any incentives to reduce the replacement lifecycles to provide 4K UHD STBs to consumers

UHD TV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2017 Forecast period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 28% Market growth 2017-2022 USD 256.14 billion Market structure Moderately Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.24 Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CHANGHONG ELECTRIC, Hisense, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, and SONY. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

