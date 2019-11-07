UHealth-University of Miami Health System to Open Medical Center in Downtown Doral

"This state-of-the-art facility will allow UHealth to bring world-class health care to the rapidly growing Doral community and will serve as a western hub for our distinguished regional network of ambulatory services," said Edward Abraham, M.D., executive vice president for health affairs and CEO of UHealth. "We are committed to providing personalized care to the people living and working in Doral."

The 100,000-square-foot, four-story UHealth at Downtown Doral, near the intersection of NW 87th Avenue and 53rd Street, will be modeled after UHealth's award-winning Lennar Foundation Medical Center on the University's Coral Gables campus. It will provide the following services to the Doral community:

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, which recently received the prestigious National Cancer Institute designation – Oncology clinics, radiation therapy and infusion therapy

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, ranked the Number One eye care center in the nation – Comprehensive outpatient ophthalmology services

Multispecialty clinics – Ear, nose and throat, cardiology, GI, orthopedics, urology, neurology, endocrinology, dermatology, primary care, and others

Ambulatory surgery center – UHealth surgeons will provide a range of outpatient surgical procedures in a suite of four operating rooms.

Imaging center – Patients will be able to receive MRI, CT, PET, digital radiography, ultrasound and mammography.

"The rapid growth in Downtown Doral allows UHealth to bring exceptional health care to the community and the rest of South Florida," said Stephen L. Demers, chief operating officer of UHealth and chief executive officer of University of Miami Hospital and Clinics, and UHealth Tower.

Earlier this year UHealth announced that it will open a medical center at Solé Mia, the 184-acre mixed-use development in North Miami. "UHealth at Solé Mia will offer the communities of North Miami, Aventura and surrounding areas outstanding medical care from all the exceptional UHealth physicians and staff," said Ben Riestra, UHealth's chief ambulatory operations executive. "Both Solé Mia and Doral will deliver the highest level of personalized, compassionate care to our patients, as we do at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center."

UHealth at Downtown Doral is expected to serve an average of 200-300 patients a day and employ 75-100 staff at the facility daily. It is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022. Bob Orban with Savills Studley represented UHealth in the transaction and Tony Puente with Fairchild Partners represented the landlord, Downtown Doral.

"At Downtown Doral, we're committed to offering options for people at every stage of their life and for every need that could arise, including health needs," said Ana Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. "The addition of UHealth at Downtown Doral will provide our residents and workforce with innovative, specialized medical services right in their backyard, and will give locals and visitors seeking world-class care a more centrally located facility in Miami-Dade County."

