UHF Names Oxiris Barbot, MD and Neera Chaudhary to Board of Directors

United Hospital Fund announced today that it has elected two new directors to its Board: Oxiris Barbot, MD, former commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene of the City of New York, and Neera Chaudhary, North American president of Ketchum Inc.

"We are very honored that Oxiris Barbot and Neera Chaudhary, both tremendously accomplished professionals with deep knowledge of health care, have joined our board," said United Hospital Fund chair ,John C. Simons. "Dr. Barbot's experience leading two of the most important public health departments in the country, and Ms. Chaudhary's leadership of one of the largest global communications firms, will bring valued perspectives and insights to our board as we continue our mission to build an effective and equitable health care system for every New Yorker."

Dr. Barbot is currently Senior Fellow for Public Health and Social Justice at The JPB Foundation and adjunct assistant professor at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, after serving New York City in several positions. She was the first Latina to become the commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene, a position she held from 2018 to 2020. Previously, she was the first deputy commissioner at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and medical director of the Office of School Health.

Dr. Barbot also served as commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department from 2010 to 2014. She is a recipient of the Hispanic Health Leadership Award from the National Hispanic Medical Association and serves on multiple boards, including NYU School of Global Public Health, Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, Big Cities Health Coalition, and ChangeLab Solutions.

Dr. Barbot holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She completed her pediatric residency at George Washington University's Children's National Medical Center.

Ms. Chaudhary is a communications veteran, with significant leadership experience at top public relations agencies and deep health care expertise across brands, corporations, nonprofits, government, and public health organizations. She was named North American President of Ketchum, a global communications consultancy, in January 2021, and is responsible for talent development, client relationships, business growth, and operational oversight of the firm's largest region.

Previously, she was global president of health care at Golin, served on Golin's global executive board, and led the Golin Health and Virgo Health brands. While in that role, she was inducted into Medical Marketing & Media's 2018 Hall of Femme.

Prior to joining Golin, Ms. Chaudhary was an executive creative strategist for Cohn & Wolfe's health care practice, working with clients across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, health technology and consumer health. She has held communications, media, and consulting roles at Porter Novelli, Nutrition Action Healthletter, and ANOKHI Magazine. She has a master's degree in nutrition communications and public health from the University of Toronto and is a registered dietician.

About United Hospital Fund

United Hospital Fund works to build an effective and equitable health care system for every New Yorker. An independent, nonprofit organization, we are a force for improvement, analyzing public policy to inform decision-makers, finding common ground among diverse stakeholders, and developing and supporting innovative programs that improve health and health care. We work to dismantle barriers in health policy and health care delivery that prevent equitable opportunities for health. For more on our initiatives and programs please visit our website at www.uhfnyc.org and follow us on Twitter.

