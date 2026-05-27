UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Nieri Allegedly Forced a Sale of the Company: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries Holding UHG During the Class Period

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG) during the period May 19, 2025 through February 22, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

UHG shares declined multiple times across the Class Period: by 52.46% on October 20, 2025, another 7.6% on November 6, 2025, and a further 51.68% on February 23, 2026. Fiduciaries who held UHG in managed portfolios during this window face potential obligations to evaluate recovery options on behalf of beneficiaries. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on June 9, 2026.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 favors institutional investors as lead plaintiffs in securities class actions. Pension funds, mutual funds, and other asset managers that purchased UHG shares during the Class Period may have both the standing and the fiduciary duty to consider whether seeking lead plaintiff appointment serves their beneficiaries' interests.

Institutional holders who acquired UHG shares between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026 may qualify to serve as lead plaintiff

Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of litigation strategy and settlement negotiations

Fiduciaries who fail to evaluate recovery options for beneficiaries may face questions regarding their duty of prudence

No out-of-pocket costs are required; securities class actions are prosecuted on a contingency basis

Institutions that do not seek lead plaintiff status remain class members eligible for any recovery

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that the Company's controlling stockholder wielded 79% voting power to advance a personal agenda that ultimately resulted in a forced sale at $1.18 per share, a figure representing more than a 50% discount to the prior trading price of $2.38. For institutions that built positions based on public statements about maximizing shareholder value through a strategic review, the resulting portfolio damage was substantial. Adjusted book value stood at $96.9 million as of Q2 2025, yet the final acquisition enterprise value was approximately $221 million, raising questions about whether the sale extracted fair value for public shareholders.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Case Summary

The securities action alleges that between May 2025 and February 2026, United Homes and certain officers made materially misleading statements about a strategic review process while concealing that the Company's founder was allegedly taking steps to devalue the enterprise and force a below-market sale for his own benefit. Three corrective disclosures, including a mass board resignation, deteriorating financial results, and the announcement of the discounted merger, each drove significant share price declines.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation helps ensure robust representation for the entire class and that fiduciary interests are protected throughout the litigation process." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UHG Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the UHG investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased UHG stock or securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did UHG stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 73%, a cumulative decline of $3.11 per share, after a series of corrective disclosures revealed concealed governance instability and a forced sale at a significant discount. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before June 9, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my UHG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP