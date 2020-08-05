UHIN Goes Live with NextGate's EMPI Solution for Trusted Patient Identification Across Utah

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGate, a globally recognized leader in healthcare enterprise identification, announced today the successful go-live of its cloud-based Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) at UHIN, Utah's leading health information exchange (HIE).

The EMPI, which replaced the HIE's legacy IBM Initiate software, plays a significant role in UHIN's mission to digitally transform their enterprise to create a secure and modernized network of reliable and readily available patient information.

NextGate's EMPI quickly integrates, cleanses, and de-duplicates patient information throughout UHIN's network of 25,000 provider participants, which include Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health. As a full-service healthcare clearinghouse, the HIE network currently encompasses more than 214 million claims records and 6 million clinical patient records across the state. UHIN enables electronic medical records exchange and direct secure messaging services for 95 percent of hospitals and 90 percent of large clinics in Utah.

The demands of COVID-19 have amplified the need for having robust identity management solution in place to quickly and seamlessly match and unify patient information across a technologically diverse healthcare environment. NextGate's EMPI as-a-service aggregates and organizes demographic and medical information to empower providers with a longitudinal patient record for coordinated and informed care decisioning.

"As the nation continues to contend with the impacts of COVID-19, UHIN has taken distinct measures to ensure that our members have immediate access to quality data at the highest level," said Cody Johansen, Director of HIE Services at UHIN. "NextGate has been an instrumental partner in providing UHIN's communities with a single source of truth and clarity around their patients for improved, sustainable outcomes."

Ensuring that each individual has one and only one record, UHIN is now able to facilitate a sustainable network of accurate patient information across multiple electronic medical record and health information systems for streamlined collaboration and trusted data exchange. The EMPI also impacts UHIN's ability to map a patient's entire care history for population-based analytics and quality reporting for members participating in value-based care initiatives.

"Poor patient identification makes for inefficient and unstable conditions across the industry. The current, unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19 emphasize how vital it is to the health of organizations, patients and public health," said Andy Aroditis, CEO of NextGate. "We are honored to support UHIN's long tradition of excellence and innovation with an EMPI solution that has delivered on its promise of delivering trusted, real-time patient data, anytime, anywhere."

About NextGate

With over 200 customers in four countries, NextGate is the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connects the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, efficiency and safety. NextGate's market-leading EMPI currently manages 300 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit NextGate.com.

About UHIN:

UHIN is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a more connected healthcare system. At our core, we enable organizations to easily and securely interoperate with disparate health systems, EHRs, PMs and other IT systems. By driving the adoption of innovative technologies and promoting a community of collaboration and inclusiveness, we are bringing together healthcare providers, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, government organizations and more to share vital information critical to their success. For more information, visit www.uhin.org.

