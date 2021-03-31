Uhnder Joins Automotive Safety Council to Advance Road Safety for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles

Uhnder has joined the ASC as a system supplier member and will take an active role on the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Technical Sub-committee. This committee is focused on providing insights and guidance on safety concerns affecting the global automotive industry during a time of rapid technological advancements and new government regulations.

"We are pleased to join a leading automotive industry organization addressing ADAS and autonomous vehicle safety issues," said Manju Hegde, CEO, Uhnder. "Our goal is to make the roads safer not only for drivers and passengers, but also for vulnerable road users--pedestrians and cyclists. Uhnder's collaboration with the ASC will inform future requirements for radar sensors for both ADAS and automated vehicles to ensure they can clearly perceive more in harsh environments resulting in safer roadways for all."

Douglas Campbell, president, Automotive Safety Council, said, "We are pleased to welcome Uhnder to the Automotive Safety Council to help our efforts to reduce road accidents and reduce fatalities of vulnerable road users, which have increased to 20 percent of all roadway deaths in the US. As automotive safety challenges evolve, we welcome Uhnder's expertise in pioneering digital software-defined imaging radar to help us advance safety standards and guidelines for the industry."

About Uhnder, Inc.

Uhnder is the leader in digital imaging radar technologies for automotive and next-generation mobility applications. Based on a combination of CMOS and digital code modulation, Uhnder's fully software-defined, Voxel™ radar-on-chip (RoC) and sensor modules enable highest-resolution digital perception for ADAS, AV, and logistics automation systems. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Uhnder is the only supplier of digital imaging radar chips and systems. For more information, visit www.uhnder.com and follow Uhnder on LinkedIn and Twitter @uhnderinc .

© Uhnder, Inc. Uhnder, the Uhnder logo and other Uhnder marks are trademarks of Uhnder, Inc. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

