Uhnder Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with COO and CFO Appointments

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uhnder, Inc., the leader in digital perception radar technologies for automotive and mobility applications, announced key executive appointments today: Sandeep Chennakeshu as Chief Operating Officer and Joe Bedewi as Chief Financial Officer.

"I am pleased these proven executives are joining our leadership team to assist in growing our automotive business and expanding into the logistics mobility market," said Manju Hegde, CEO, Uhnder. "Consolidating our operations under Sandeep's leadership ensures Uhnder will achieve delivery excellence to our customers as we grow. Likewise, Joe will work with our senior team to provide financial and investment rigor in our continuing global growth."

About Sandeep Chennakeshu

Sandeep Chennakeshu joins Uhnder as COO bringing 30 years of technical innovation and operational leadership, having launched cutting-edge products for several wireless standards, complex semiconductor chips, safety-certified embedded software, and security products. He has held executive leadership positions at Fortune 500 companies, including serving as EVP at AMD, President of BlackBerry Technology Solutions, SVP of Freescale Semiconductor, President of Ericsson Mobile Platforms, and CTO of Ericsson and Sony Ericsson.

Sandeep earned his Doctorate in electrical engineering from Southern Methodist University and a postgraduate certificate in industrial management from the Indian Institute of Science. He is an IEEE Fellow and a named inventor on 180 granted patents.

"Uhnder is a pioneer in commercial digital radar with game-changing products built by a very talented team," said Sandeep. "I am pleased to join Uhnder and contribute to building operational excellence as we launch these exciting products."

About Joe Bedewi

Joe Bedewi joins Uhnder as CFO with more than 25 years of success in strategic financial planning, operational cost improvement, systems implementation, acquisition, and financing. He most recently served as CFO of Altium. During Joe's tenure, the company experienced double-digit revenue growth and increased market capitalization to over $3B. Joe implemented operations control functions across 17 legal entities supporting import/export control, GDPR, and local regulations.

Before Altium, Joe served as CFO for Lattice Semiconductor, where he drove the implementation of a revised corporate tax and entity structure to better align operations and completed two major acquisitions (Silicon Image in 2015 and Silicon Blue in 2012). He served at Intel for more than 15 years in technology and manufacturing groups as a finance controller for fab operations and strategic systems implementation for the assembly test area and supply chain management. Joe earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University.

"Uhnder's team has uniquely positioned itself within the global market's need for radars in autonomous applications, and the market is expanding rapidly," said Joe. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on business strategies for continued success."

About Uhnder

Uhnder is the leader in digital perception radar technologies for automotive and next-generation mobility applications. Based on digital code modulation, Uhnder's fully software-defined radar-on-chip (RoC) and sensor modules enable highest-resolution digital perception for ADAS, AV, and logistics automation systems. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Uhnder is the only supplier of digital imaging radar chips and systems. For more information, visit www.uhnder.com , and follow Uhnder on LinkedIn .

© Uhnder, Inc. Uhnder, the Uhnder logo and other Uhnder marks are trademarks of Uhnder, Inc. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Uhnder

Related Links

https://www.uhnder.com

