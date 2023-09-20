uHoo and EPFL Partner to Improve Indoor Environmental Quality Standards Across Europe

SINGAPORE and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), a leading European science and tech institution, collaborates with uHoo, an environmental data platform that has built the world's most comprehensive indoor environmental quality (IEQ) monitoring solution.

This partnership stems from EPFL's EU-funded project, INPERSO. Headed by Dr. Sarah Crosby, a scientist at EPFL, INPERSO aims to enhance understanding of IEQ in residential and educational buildings, create a better IEQ rating system for Europe, and assess how retrofitting affects IEQ and occupant comfort.

Dr. Sarah and her team assessed multiple providers, emphasizing advanced data gathering, reliability, and user-friendliness. uHoo Aura stood out for its ability to measure 13+ parameters, sensor accuracy, SIM card connectivity, a user-friendly dashboard, and a backup battery for uninterrupted operation in case of power outages, among other features.

"Having utilized various products in my previous research projects, I can confidently state that uHoo emerges as one of the top solutions in the commercial market. With our use of uHoo, we are committed to advancing our understanding in this field and  contributing to the development of improved IEQ assessment methodologies. As the lead researcher of the EPFL side of the INPERSO project, I am thrilled to partner with uHoo to enhance our knowledge, improve the IEQ standards across the EU, and help improve IEQ in buildings." said Dr. Sarah Crosby, Lead Researcher, INPERSO project.

"We are honored to be part of the INPERSO project. Our solution aims to make a significant impact in the built environment, fostering awareness and promoting a healthier, greener and more conscious approach towards indoor spaces. We aim to create a better future where healthy and sustainable indoor environments become the norm." - Dustin Jefferson Onghanseng, CEO and Co-founder of uHoo

About uHoo

uHoo is an environmental data platform for homes, businesses and governments to enhance health and well-being, to decarbonize through energy efficiency and to enhance ESG performance. uHoo's technology is utilized globally by thousands of private and public organizations in various verticals that include offices, commercial, residential and industrial buildings, healthcare, airports and governments, among others.

About EPFL

EPFL is one of the world's leading institutes of technology and research, located in Lausanne, Switzerland. With a strong focus on scientific excellence, EPFL strives to push the boundaries of knowledge and address global challenges through innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration.

