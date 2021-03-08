Uhuru Design Launches Direct-to-Consumer Residential Furniture Business, Uhuru Home

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uhuru Design , the Brooklyn-based New American Design furniture maker and manufacturer, today announced it is introducing Uhuru Home, a curated New American Design furniture collection available direct-to-consumer online. The collection introduces consumers to Uhuru's timeless residential pieces rooted in found materials, craftsman artistry and minimalism design—Designed in Brooklyn, made in America.

Born from bespoke New American Design, the Uhuru Home brand is available at www.uhuruhome.com . The collection features a hand-picked innovative line that includes lounge and soft seating, dining tables, storage and bedroom furniture. It furthers the company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce strategy and allows the Uhuru Design business to better focus on contract and custom furniture services for designers, architects, dealers and other business-to-business customers.

"Consumers are the curators of their homes, and they want timeless furniture that tells a story," said Jason Horvath, co-founder, chief creative officer and president of Uhuru. "Uhuru Home's pieces are of-the-moment and tell a well-traveled narrative through design. It goes beyond decorating and allows consumers to collect generational pieces for their homes."

The curated line is minimally luxe, practical and masculine. The line's color palette features deep tones of wood and metal, with softer colors and accents, and is available for purchase online starting at $275.

"Uhuru Home is a celebration of our DNA, crafting heirloom-quality residential pieces for timeless living, dining and bedroom spaces," said Leo Lucisano, CEO of Uhuru Design. "We believe storytelling through design has the power to shape and change our world. Uhuru Home allows consumers to celebrate their individuality through thoughtfully crafted narrative pieces."

The furniture line underscores Uhuru's position as an industry leader and pioneer of the New American Design movement. The movement—which builds on the tenets of narrative design, sustainability and found materials—delivers an emotional connection to create character and nostalgia. It adapts to the modern aesthetic and use of minimalist materials through craft and innovation, all of which are represented in Uhuru Home.

"At Uhuru, we believe each object should tell a story and that imperfect materials create character and nostalgia," said Horvath. "Our pieces demonstrate freedom, resourcefulness, sustainability and mastery."

For more information about Uhuru Home and to see its carefully crafted collection, visit www.uhuruhome.com .

About Uhuru Design

Uhuru Design is a furniture design firm based in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Established in 2004 by graduates from the Rhode Island School of Design, Uhuru focuses on designing and building custom high-end furniture with reclaimed materials that placed Uhuru at the forefront of New American Design. With over a decade and a half of experience, Uhuru has grown to include a contract division that specializes in commercial furniture and building brand-specific products and a direct-to-consumer line under the Propr™ brand. Uhuru is fiercely committed to sustainability and thoughtful sourcing as an integral part of its design and manufacturing and is proud of its work on a vast range of projects, furniture installations and interior environment alongside leading designers and global brands. For more information visit: https://www.uhurudesign.com/

