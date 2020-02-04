DETROIT, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UHY Advisors, Inc. ("UHY Advisors"), one of the nation's leading professional services firms, announced appointment of new managing directors: John Bautista, Alex Conti and Kathy Crockett. Full release: https://uhy-us.com/News-Events-Listings/Article/1336/UHY-Advisors-Appoints-Three-New-Managing-Directors

About UHY Advisors

UHY Advisors provides tax and advisory services to entrepreneurial and other organizations, principally those enterprises in the dynamic middle market. UHY LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides audit and other attest services to publicly traded, privately owned and nonprofit organizations in a number of industry sectors. UHY Advisors, operating in an alternative practice structure with UHY LLP, forms one of the largest professional services firms in the US. While that scale might provide confidence for some clients, others tell us our greatest value is the way we bring these resources to bear to help address evolving business challenges. It's a philosophy we call "The Next Level of Service". To learn more visit www.uhy-us.com.

Above entities are members of Urbach Hacker Young International Limited ("UHYI"), a worldwide network of independent professional services firms that provide audit, tax and advisory services globally. UHYI is ranked among the top international accountancy networks and a member in good standing of the Forum of Firms. Collectively, the US operating entities (UHY Advisors and UHY LLP) are the largest independent members of UHYI with significant participation, bringing the power of the international network to serve the needs of US clients.

UHY Advisors, Inc. provides tax and business consulting services through wholly owned subsidiary entities that operate under the name of "UHY Advisors." UHY LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that performs attest services in an alternative practice structure with UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities. UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. UHY Advisors, Inc. and UHY LLP are US members of UHYI, a UK company, and form part of the international UHYI network of legally independent accounting and consulting firms. "UHY" is the brand name for the UHYI international network. Any services described herein are provided by UHY Advisors, Inc. and/or UHY LLP (as the case may be) and not by UHYI or any other member firm of UHYI. Neither UHYI nor any member of UHYI has any liability for services provided by other members.

CONTACT:

Chris Clark

(586) 843-2637

SOURCE UHY Advisors