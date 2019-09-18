UHY LLP Ann Arbor Office Doubles in Size Two Years After Opening

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UHY LLP has doubled the size of its Ann Arbor office. The firm has seen rapid growth as a premier business advisor for middle market businesses, and has received interest from employees regarding working out of the Ann Arbor office.

With an established client base in the Ann Arbor area, the firm now has a sizeable local presence. The office boasts a great location on E. Eisenhower Parkway, not far from the freeway, near one of the more popular downtown scenes, and a short drive from a premier university in the University of Michigan. The office utilizes a more open concept designed for comfort and flexibility, and far from the traditional accounting office.

"Seeing our newest office double in size in just two years, is a true testament to the overall growth of our firm," said Tom Callan CEO of UHY Advisors MI, Inc. and managing partner of UHY LLP. "Ann Arbor is a magnet for top young talent, and we continue to add skilled professionals to our team to grow our footprint."

The firm's Ann Arbor office opened in 2017 and has grown to 20 employees. UHY LLP plans to expand further by acquiring space and adding employees in the Ann Arbor office. UHY LLP was official accounting partner for the Ann Arbor SPARK FastTrack Awards, sponsoring the event and verifying winners. The firm is a highly active member of the A2Y Chamber of Commerce.

UHY LLP certified public accountants, has nearly 400 employees in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

About UHY LLP

UHY LLP, a licensed CPA firm, operates in an alternative practice structure with UHY Advisors, Inc., collectively forming one of the top professional services firms in the country, providing comprehensive audit, attest, tax and business advisory services to a wide range of clients principally in the dynamic middle market. To learn more visit www.uhy-us.com. UHY LLP and UHY Advisors, Inc. are US members of UHY International ("UHYI"), a network of independent accounting and consulting firms. UHYI is ranked among the top international accountancy networks and a full member of the Forum of Firms.

