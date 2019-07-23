UHY Strengthens Presence in the Americas: New Member Firm in Paraguay Joins the UHY Network

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We welcome Consultoría Integral Del MERCOSUR (CIME), our new member firm in Paraguay, to the global accountancy network UHY, extending our coverage within the Americas region. The firm is in the process of adopting the UHY branding and will soon be known as UHY Consultoría Integral Del MERCOSUR (UHY CIME). Click here to read more: https://uhy-us.com/News-Events/Article/1237

About UHY LLP

UHY LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that performs attest services in an alternative practice structure with UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities. UHY Advisors, Inc. provides tax and business consulting services through wholly owned subsidiary entities that operate under the name of "UHY Advisors." UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. UHY LLP and UHY Advisors, Inc. are US members of Urbach Hacker Young International Limited, a UK company, and form part of the international UHY network of legally independent accounting and consulting firms. "UHY" is the brand name for the UHY international network. Any services described herein are provided by UHY LLP and/or UHY Advisors (as the case may be) and not by UHY or any other member firm of UHY. Neither UHY nor any member of UHY has any liability for services provided by other members.

UHY liaison office for Consultoría Integral Del MERCOSUR (CIME)

Contact: Miguel Vera, on +595 521 202386, Email: cime@cime.com.py, W: www.cime.com.py

About UHY

Established in 1986 and based in London, UK, UHY is a leading network of independent audit, accounting, tax and consulting firms with offices in over 320 major business centres across 100 countries. Our staff members, over 8,200 strong, are proud to be part of the 16th largest international accounting and consultancy network. Each member of UHY is a legally separate and independent firm. For further information on UHY please go to www.uhy.com.

UHY is a member of the Forum of Firms, an association of international networks of accounting firms. For additional information on the Forum of Firms, visit www.forumoffirms.org

UHY press contact: Dominique Maeremans on +44 20 7767 2621 Email: d.maeremans@uhy.com.

Chris Clark

cclark@uhy-us.com

586 843 2637

SOURCE UHY LLP

Related Links

http://www.uhy.com

