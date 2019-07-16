UHY strengthens presence in the Middle East: New member firm in Egypt joins UHY network

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We welcome two full member firms to the global accountancy network UHY, extending our coverage within the Middle East region: United For Auditing, Tax, Advisory & Financial Services, and in Alexandria, Waled Mounir and Muhammad Arafa. The firms are in the process of adopting UHY branding and will be known as UHY United For Auditing, Tax, Advisory & Financial Services and UHY Waled Mounir and Muhammad Arafa respectively. Click here to read more: https://uhy-us.com/News-Events/Article/1219/UHY-strengthens-presence-in-the-Middle-East-New-member-firm-in-Egypt-joins-the

About UHY LLP

UHY LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that performs attest services in an alternative practice structure with UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities. UHY Advisors, Inc. provides tax and business consulting services through wholly owned subsidiary entities that operate under the name of "UHY Advisors." UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. UHY LLP and UHY Advisors, Inc. are US members of Urbach Hacker Young International Limited, a UK company, and form part of the international UHY network of legally independent accounting and consulting firms. "UHY" is the brand name for the UHY international network. Any services described herein are provided by UHY LLP and/or UHY Advisors (as the case may be) and not by UHY or any other member firm of UHY. Neither UHY nor any member of UHY has any liability for services provided by other members.

United For Auditing, Tax, Advisory & Financial Services

Contact: Ahmed Hegazy on +20 2 251 75598 Email: ahmed.hegazy@uhy-united.com W: www.uhy-united.com

Waled Mounir and Muhammad Arafa

Contact: Waled Mounir on +20 3 424 3371,waled.mounir@uhy-eg-alex.com, www.uhy-eg-alex.com

About UHY

Established in 1986 and based in London, UK, UHY is a leading network of independent audit, accounting, tax and consulting firms with offices in over 320 major business centres across 100 countries. Our staff members, over 8,200 strong, are proud to be part of the 16th largest international accounting and consultancy network. Each member of UHY is a legally separate and independent firm. For further information on UHY please go to www.uhy.com.

UHY is a member of the Forum of Firms, an association of international networks of accounting firms. For additional information, visit www.forumoffirms.org

UHY press contact: Dominique Maeremans on +44 20 7767 2621 Email: d.maeremans@uhy.com.

