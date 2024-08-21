UIC GOVERNMENT SERVICES AND THE BOWHEAD FAMILY OF COMPANIES CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UIC Government Services and the Bowhead Family of Companies proudly celebrate their 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of exceptional service and commitment to supporting the mission-critical needs of defense and federal government customers.

Since its inception in August of 1999, the Bowhead Family of Companies has grown into a diversified and dynamic enterprise, consistently delivering outstanding results across five distinct business lines including Systems and Information Technology, Engineering and Program Management, Logistics and Marine, Manufacturing and Products, and Advanced Technology.

Bowhead, a top Alaska Native Company supporting the U.S. military and federal govt., celebrates 25 years of excellence. Post this

UIC Government Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation (UIC), is deeply rooted in the heritage and culture of the Iñupiat people of Alaska's North Slope. Over the past 25 years, Bowhead has built a reputation for excellence by fostering strong relationships, developing cutting-edge solutions, and staying true to the 12 Iñupiat values that guide the company's business efforts.

"Our 25th anniversary is a milestone that reflects the dedication and hard work of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our partnerships," said Mike Hundley, President of UIC Government Services / Bowhead. "From our humble beginnings to where we stand today, Bowhead will continue providing premier government services, supporting the nation's defense, and with the ultimate goal of empowering futures and honoring traditions of our Iñupiat shareholders. We are immensely proud of what we've achieved together and excited about the future as we continue to expand and innovate in support of our customers' most critical missions."

Over the years, Bowhead has expanded its footprint, now with nearly 3,000 employees operating at nearly 300 contract locations across the United States, as well as locations overseas. The company's commitment to excellence has been recognized through numerous awards and certifications, reflecting its role as a trusted partner in delivering high-impact solutions to our defense and federal government customers.

"As we celebrate this 25th anniversary for UIC Government Services and Bowhead, we must also look to the future," said Dr. Pearl K. Brower, President and CEO of UIC. "The world is changing rapidly, and so must we. We have grand goals for the UIC Family of Companies, and Government Services and Bowhead will continue to play a critical role in our business. We will continue to invest in new technologies, develop new capabilities, and explore new markets, all while maintaining our commitment to sustainable growth and increasing opportunities for shareholders. Our goal is to grow in a way that honors our Iñupiat values and contributes to the well-being of future generations of our shareholders and the Utqiaġvik community."

To commemorate this significant milestone, UIC Government Services and Bowhead are hosting a series of 25th Anniversary celebration events throughout the year including employee appreciation events at the company's 16 office locations across the United States.

As UIC Government Services and Bowhead look ahead to the next 25 years, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver superior services while honoring the legacy and values of its Iñupiat shareholders. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, Bowhead is poised to continue its legacy of success for decades to come.

ABOUT UICGS/BOWHEAD:

UIC Government Services and its Bowhead Family of Companies are the federal contracting division of Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation, an Alaska Native Corporation.

Known simply as Bowhead, the company is a top Alaska Native Company that's been in business for 25 years. Bowhead's 3000 employees and 300 contracts provide premier support to defense and civilian government agencies across the United States, and the world.

Headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, and with 16 offices across the U.S., Bowhead offers services in Systems & Information Technology, Logistics & Marine, Engineering & Program Management, Manufacturing & Products, and Advanced Technology. The company's unique, flexible, and streamlined contracting processes offer Sole Source options and numerous contract vehicles for customers' convenience.

For more information visit https://www.bowhead.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jarrod Morris

Director of Communications

[email protected]

(703) 578-5551

SOURCE UIC Government Services / Bowhead