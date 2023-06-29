Uinta Products to Relaunch Brydge Technologies

Uinta Products acquires Brydge assets, with support from Claret Capital Partners.

UINTA PRODUCTS, LED BY FORMER BRYDGE EXECUTIVES, PURCHASED BRYDGE ASSETS WITH SUPPORT FROM CLARET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Uinta Products, a rising entity in the technology industry, is thrilled to announce that it has purchased the assets of Brydge, a company that went into liquidation earlier this year. This acquisition, which represents a significant strategic opportunity, has been facilitated and supported by Claret Capital Partners.

Uinta Products is led by Leon Rossi, former Chief Financial Officer of Brydge, and Alan Way, Brydge's former Head of Sales. Together, their knowledge of Brydge's operations, along with the backing of Claret Capital Partners, represents a robust foundation for success.

"We are aware of the article posted on 9to5Mac in May this year," Rossi states, "However, we want to assure all stakeholders that we are committed to rebuilding this business stronger and better. A number of former Brydge employees have joined us at Uinta, further strengthening our ability to deliver on our promise. Uinta is excited to relaunch Brydge back into the market. With Brydge's history of quality and innovative products we are looking forward to a successful endeavour." Leon Rossi, CEO, Uinta Products

"Uinta Products is thrilled to build on the strong product portfolio and partnerships of the Brydge brand. We are poised to deliver technology and productivity products that allow consumers and organisations to be more productive from anywhere." – Alan Way, CRO, Uinta Products

The contribution of Claret Capital Partners has been instrumental in making this acquisition a reality and the Uinta team is excited to build on Brydge's reputation of high quality products.

About Uinta Products

Uinta Products is a technology company dedicated to creating innovative and premium quality tech products. Led by experienced executives from the former Brydge team, the company is focused on taking lessons learned and using them to build a stronger and more successful operation.

