Uintah Basin Healthcare Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

ROOSEVELT, Utah, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uintah Basin Healthcare ("UBH"), a healthcare system located in Utah, has learned of a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information of certain individuals that received care services from UBH. This notification provides information about the incident and resources available to assist potentially impacted individuals.

On November 7, 2022, UBH became aware of unusual activity within its network environment. In response, UBH took immediate steps to secure its systems. UBH then promptly began an investigation into this activity and engaged leading, independent cybersecurity experts to help with its response to, and investigation of, the unusual activity identified.

On or around April 7, 2023, UBH learned that the personal and protected health information belonging to certain patients, specifically, those that received care with UBH between March 2012 and November 2022, may have been accessed or acquired without authorization during the course of this incident. UBH then worked diligently to evaluate potentially impacted information, confirm identities of potentially impacted individuals, and set up complimentary services being provided. That process was completed on April 10, 2023.

UBH has no evidence that any potentially impacted information has been misused. However, on May 10, 2023, notice of this incident was provided to potentially impacted individuals. The notice that was provided included information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to help protect their information.

The following personal and protected health information varied between individuals but may have been involved in the incident: name, date of birth, address, Social Security number, health insurance information, and certain clinical details including diagnosis/conditions, medications, test results, and procedure information.

Data privacy and security are among UBH's highest priorities. UBH has implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its digital environment in an effort to minimize the likelihood of a similar event from occurring in the future. UBH has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM Mountain Time and can be reached at 1-888-567-0240.

SOURCE Uintah Basin Healthcare