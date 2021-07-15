UiPath announces its first Customer Experience Showcase customized for Asia Pacific and Japan regions

UiPath's teams from Australia, India, China, Korea, and the ASEAN countries have come together for the first time to create a space for business leaders to share their automation journey and learn from other real-life practitioners. With a keynote address from Rick Harshman, SVP and MD - Asia Pacific and Japan, the event featured a combination of 4 fireside chats and case studies focusing on scaling and democratizing automation, complimenting RPA with AI, and the benefits of new-gen automation.

"Every organization's journey of adopting automation in their business is unique. We commend them for coming forward and sharing their experience, which is a powerful way for their peers in the industry to learn from and leverage to transform their respective organizations," said Rick Harshman, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Japan.

"Automation has helped businesses maintain continuity during this pandemic, accelerate their digital transformation, and deliver improved customer experience and employee satisfaction. Sharing their stories of success will encourage all businesses in Asia Pacific and Japan regions to embark on their journeys of business transformation, spark innovation and build resilience against future crises," added Anil Bhasin, Managing Director and Vice President for India and South Asia.

The Indian subcontinent presents immense opportunities to support transformative journeys. The case studies shared by our customers are real-time experience stories that have propelled businesses in the region. This year, we have seen a continued momentum amongst businesses to expand use cases across functions and companywide roll-out.

Automation Breakthroughs provides a platform for enterprises to share insights on how businesses have used automation to deliver better outcomes during the pandemic, how adoption of automation is being democratized, and how employees can be upskilled and empowered to build a future ready organization. The event has curated the best stories that demonstrate the compelling value of automation and will showcase the role automation plays in supporting strategy for building competitive advantage.

To read more visit https://www.uipath.com/events/automation-breakthroughs

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574810/Automation_Breakthrough_2021.jpg

SOURCE UiPath