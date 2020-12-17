UiPath Awards Amitech Solutions as Americas 2020 Innovation Partner of the Year

Amitech announced that it has won UiPath's Americas 2020 Innovation Partner of the Year Award. Tweet this

Amitech is honored to receive this recognition. We are in a unique position to combine data and analytics with automation and use our deep roots in healthcare to innovate and support healthcare organizations through this pandemic and come out ahead. Amitech launched six new products this year, including Care Management, Remittance Posting, Patient Quality, and more, with the ability to drive $3.1B in value to top healthcare providers across the country.

"COVID-19 has taken the need for automation in healthcare to an unprecedented level, and at Amitech we were fortunate to develop products that could transition quickly into the industry. We could not have done it so quickly without UiPath's platform. The team at UiPath has allowed us to be adaptive and innovative both at scale and with agility," said Jeff Hatfield, Amitech Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Amitech's focus in 2020 (before COVID) was to do everything we could to make healthcare better, and even with the barrier that is COVID, we believe we have done just that."

Amitech's chosen path to make healthcare better has allowed the team to remain humble and scalable to solve major challenges in providers and payers' current environments. Amitech has been working closely with our customers to help deploy innovative automation solutions for a variety of COVID-19 related workloads. Healthcare leaders need every tool at their disposal to help confront the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare them for an effective and efficient post pandemic world.

"Our partner ecosystem gives us the reach to support customers anywhere in the world and the scale to handle even the most ambitious automation initiatives," said Chris Klayko, Senior Vice President Sales, UiPath. "UiPath is a partner-first organization that values its partnerships and continually invests in its partners to enable differentiation, growth and profitability. We are proud to recognize these Americas partners who have demonstrated a unique ability to deliver immense value to our customers and to grow their own businesses in the process."

About Amitech

Amitech is an award-winning data, analytics and automation healthcare consulting firm. At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our customers to deliver data analytics and digital transformation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.

