UiPath Recognizes Five New Community MVPs Amongst Roboyo Experts

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five new Roboyo expert Automation Engineers have been recognized as UiPath Community Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs).

Bringing Roboyo's total number of UiPath Community MVPs to seven, the company congratulates Andreas Obermair, Daniela Colina, Michael Gladstein, Thomas Mitchell, and Lennart Muchow who join esteemed Roboyo colleagues Frank Schikora and Syed Pasha in recognition of their product expertise, leadership, and contributions to the community.

Through product feedback, content creation, peer support, and more, MVPs go above and beyond, helping to drive the innovation and adoption of UiPath technology. Today, fewer than 100 individuals have been recognized worldwide for this designation.

"I am extremely proud to have been chosen 3 years in a row to be a UiPath MVP, but I am even more excited to see how the MVP team within Roboyo has grown. We are committed to driving the product and community forward and will continue to do so in 2022. Once again thank you to the community and UiPath for the recognition - and thank you to the team for being as awesome as you are!" said Frank Schikora, Group Chief Automation Engineer at Roboyo.

Roboyo recognizes they're only as extraordinary as their people and with industry experts like this, they're able to take what's possible to the Next Level. Together, they unleash the true potential of the people, processes, and products to capture exponential possibilities for their clients.

"The incredible number of global UiPath MVPs at Roboyo is amazing. This once again underlines our expertise as the largest intelligent automation service provider. We have been working very closely with UiPath for a number of years now and it's been an exciting journey. I'm looking forward to taking our relationship to the Next Level to establish a true hyperautomation platform." Said Andreas Obermair, Global Head of Automation at Roboyo.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

About Roboyo

Roboyo is the world's largest Intelligent Automation professional services company, now with locations in 18 cities, across 11 countries and 3 continents.

Founded in Germany in 2016 by former Deloitte and Capgemini executives, its clients now include many of the Fortune 500 and 21 of Germany's DAX 40 companies.

Roboyo helps clients to operationalize a full spectrum of AI-powered automation technologies, creating hybrid Human+digital workforces that elevate enterprise performance gains from increments to multiples.

This holistic approach to process automation helps businesses re-engineer enterprise operations, performing processes at many times the speed, a fraction of the cost and with zero errors, significantly improving both employee and customer experience.

This has earned Roboyo a reputation for successfully empowering companies to adapt to a rapidly changing operating environment and deliver next level business performance.

