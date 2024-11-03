UIS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Unisys Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

News provided by

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Nov 03, 2024, 16:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Unisys Corporation ("Unisys" or "the Company") (NYSE: UIS). Investors who purchased Unisys securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/UIS.

Investigation Details

On October 22, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it had charged four companies, including Unisys, with "making materially misleading disclosures regarding cybersecurity risks and intrusions." The SEC also charged Unisys with disclosure controls and procedures violations. Following this news, Unisys stock dropped roughly 6% during intraday trading on October 22, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Unisys securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/UIS. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller
332-239-2660 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

