UIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Unisys Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Unisys between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 10, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Unisys Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

