UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW YORK ANNOUNCES RECORD $55 MILLION AT WALL STREET DINNER

Marc Lipschultz of Blue Owl Capital and Jeffrey Perlman of Warburg Pincus are honored for their philanthropic leadership

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UJA-Federation of New York's annual Wall Street Dinner announced a record-breaking $55 million from the wall street community for its annual campaign. The December 2nd sold-out event at the Marriott Marquis welcomed over 1,600 financial professionals who came together to reaffirm their support for Israel, tackling global antisemitism, and helping all New Yorkers in need.

Marc Lipschultz, co-chief executive officer of Blue Owl Capital, received the Gustave L. Levy Award, a pre-eminent honor in the industry, recognizing a leader in the Wall Street community for both exceptional professional achievements and commitment to UJA.

Jeffrey Perlman, chief executive officer of Warburg Pincus, received the Alan C. Greenberg Young Leadership Award, which is awarded to an individual whose values and ideas reflect the extraordinary standard set by the late Alan C. "Ace" Greenberg.

Eric S. Goldstein, CEO, UJA-Federation of New York, introduced Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, z"l, and hostage advocate: "From October 7 until this very moment, Rachel has dedicated her life to keeping the plight of the hostages front and center. And since Hersh's murder, Rachel has not stopped fighting. She has not stopped marking the days. She has not stopped reminding the world that we must not rest until every one of the hostages is home."

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, in a gripping 20-minute keynote, painted an intimate portrait of her beloved son, Hersh. She recounted her relentless journey across the globe, advocating in the halls of power for his release, and revealed harrowing details about his captivity at the hands of Hamas. She urged the room to leverage whatever power they possess within their spheres of influence to bring the hostages home. In closing, she implored, "God was so generous to give me my precious Hersh and I am forever grateful. But what is critical to me now is getting home the remaining 101 treasured hostages. It is absolutely doable. Do not let anyone tell you otherwise."

Since October 7, 2023, UJA-Federation has been one of the largest philanthropic supporters of Israel, providing $146 million to meet acute emergency needs while also investing in what's needed to heal physically, mentally, and economically.

Working with a network of hundreds of nonprofits, UJA extends its reach from New York to Israel to nearly 70 other countries around the world, touching the lives of 5.5 million people annually. Every year, UJA-Federation provides approximately $180 million in grants. For more information, please visit ujafedny.org.

