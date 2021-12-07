UJA-Federation Of New York's Wall Street Dinner Raises Record-breaking $32 Million

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UJA-Federation of New York's Wall Street Dinner raised a record-breaking $32 million for UJA's annual campaign. The December 6 event at the Marriott Marquis honored Michael R. Bloomberg and Stephanie E. Cohen.

Bloomberg received the event's highest honor, the Gustave L. Levy Award. During his acceptance speech, in speaking about how partisan affiliation can blind us to antisemitism in our own political party that we would be outraged by the "other" party, he said, "We need to call out all antisemitism without fear or favor – whether it comes from the right or the left. Because we are not truly defending – or representing – our community if we are turning a blind eye to antisemitism any place it appears. And sadly, both parties have increasingly been coddling antisemites, rather than condemning them…Antisemitism is the original conspiracy theory. And a world in which Americans routinely traffic in conspiracy theories is a world in which Jews are not safe."

Judge Judy Sheindlin paid a spirited tribute via video to Bloomberg and presented him with the award. "He's a real mensch," said Sheindlin. "He wants to make the world a better and safer place." She continued that like Gustave Levy, "Mike Bloomberg is a force of nature."

In her acceptance of the Alan C. Greenberg Young Leadership Award, Cohen said, "It is an honor and a privilege to receive a recognition named for Ace Greenberg, a titan in our industry and someone who devoted so much of his life to this city and giving back. For her, the event was a reminder of the importance of tzedakah and the essence of her Jewish upbringing: it is the responsibility of all of us to help each other, especially those in need. David M. Solomon, chairman & chief executive officer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., presented the award.

During the program, Lloyd C. Blankfein, who is ending his four-year term as chair of UJA's Wall Street & Financial Services Division, spoke about UJA's recent work. "From a global pandemic to rising antisemitism, from an earthquake in Haiti to helping refugees resettle and find some stability, UJA can and does pivot quickly and meet so many different kinds of need." In expressing his gratitude to the Wall Street community, Blankfein continued, "Your philanthropic leadership is powerful and sets the standard for excellence."

At the event, Jeffrey H. Aronson, co-founder & managing principal at Centerbridge Partners, L.P., was announced as the incoming Division chair, beginning July 1.

Michael R. Bloomberg is the founder of Bloomberg LP & Bloomberg Philanthropies, 108th mayor of New York City, World Health Organization Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries, and the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions. Stephanie E. Cohen is the global co-head of consumer and wealth management at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

About UJA-Federation of New York

Working with a network of hundreds of nonprofits, UJA extends its reach from New York to Israel to nearly 70 other countries around the world, touching the lives of 4.5 million people each year. Every year, UJA allocates approximately $150 million in grants. In addition, to date, UJA has allocated nearly $70 million in emergency funds to help respond to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Aid has supported New Yorkers facing food insecurity, UJA partner organizations providing essential health and human services to New Yorkers, Jewish Community Centers, low-income students, single parents, and ensuring dignified Jewish burials. For more information, please visit ujafedny.org.

