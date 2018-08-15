UJET Adds SMS Texting to Its Proprietary SmartActions, Updates Mobile SDK, and Optimizes Queue Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UJET Inc., the company that makes it simple for any company to provide intuitive, modern support, today announced significant enhancements to its real-time customer communications platform. With SmartActions via SMS, Mobile LiteSDK and advanced queue routing optimization features, UJET is taking the friction out of the customer support experience.

"As most consumers can attest, interactions with support centers are typically fraught with frustration and dissatisfaction," said Anand Janefalkar, founder and CEO of UJET. "Legacy support technologies are not up to the task of what end users expect and what a modern support center platform like UJET can provide. Today's consumers want instant connection and results. With this release, UJET continues to leverage modern smartphone technology to provide an effortless support experience."

SmartActions via SMS



UJET SmartActions enable support agents and end-users to interact effortlessly using smartphone-era technology, including identity verification via fingerprint, real-time photo and video sharing, text input and now, SMS and MMS. SmartActions via SMS enables end users to send photos, videos and texts to agents during support calls. Agents can send prompts from preset messages or by composing a custom SMS message to the end-user. By leveraging smartphone functionality that consumers use every day, issues can be resolved faster and more conveniently.

Mobile LiteSDK for Custom Support Flow



With the updated Mobile LiteSDK, Custom Support Flow provides customers with two new features to help them customize and structure their end-user support flow experience. These features enable UJET customers to present a self-service structure as a first, self-service resolution option, when contextually relevant. The updated Mobile LiteSDK empowers end users with the ability to more readily answer questions themselves, without the need to speak with an agent.

The Visual Menu Navigation enables the support menu to be shown as a menu-driven navigation component, allowing end users to select and navigate through the support menu tree, reducing resolution time and improving customer satisfaction. Integrated FAQ Web Pages enables web pages to be assigned to any menu node. When a specific menu element has been selected, the mobile application will load and display the web page containing content specific to the selected menu item. Persistent support call and chat buttons give end users the option to contact support, in case the provided content does not satisfy their needs.

Optimization for Queue Routing



UJET provides powerful new routing logic options to customize and optimize call and chat routing for various call center operation scenarios. Expanded Queue Cascading Groups delivers expansive flexibility for calls and chats to be distributed based on agent availability, geographic location and skill level. With new Percent Allocation, UJET enables call and chat routing to groups based on predefined percent allocations for each group. Calls and chats can also be cast to all groups if the defined target response time in any group is not met. New Queue Priority capabilities enable admin users to specify the priority value of a selected queue. Calls from higher priority queues will be routed to available agents first. This feature provides the ability to segment end-users based on priority, immediately routing them to support to expedite their issue.

Availability



Mobile LiteSDK and Queue Routing features will be available in early September; SmartActions via SMS will be released in November 2018.

About UJET



UJET is a modern cloud contact center software company with leading innovation in smartphone era customer support on the web, phone, and in mobile apps. The UJET platform delights end-users with anytime, anywhere access and simple smartphone functionality and elevates agent performance through context-aware solutions for voice, chat, image, video, and text. The UJET platform is enterprise grade in its global reliability, security, scaling capacity, and compliance. UJET is trusted by leading innovative enterprises, including Nest, Ring, SpotHero, and Appetize to provide superior experiences that drive higher customer CSAT and harness data to deliver actionable insights to business leaders.

