UJET Launches New Channel-Led Global Sales Motion with Google Cloud, Accelerating Agentic AI and CX Transformation in Midmarket and SMB Segments

New partnership delivers rapid deployment of Google Cloud CCaaS and Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience through AVANT's Global Network of Trusted Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UJET, a leader in AI-powered contact center innovation, today announced the launch of Google Cloud CCaaS by UJET, a new managed service offering and strategic sales motion designed to bring Google Cloud's enterprise-grade agentic AI, CX, and contact center solutions to the small-to-medium business (SMB) and midmarket sectors through AVANT's Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD) channel.

"This launch represents a significant expansion of our long-standing relationship with Google Cloud," said Vasili Triant, CEO of UJET. "Through this managed service approach, we are providing the channel with Google Cloud's industry-leading, AI-first CX solutions, backed by world-class support and dedicated customer success resources. This motion allows small business and midmarket organizations to easily purchase and adopt the same powerful AI tools used today by the largest global enterprises."

Trusted Advisors (TA) can now offer Google Cloud CCaaS and the full Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX) suite to businesses of any size looking to leverage Google Cloud's leading agentic AI capabilities without the requirement for large Google enterprise agreements or Google Cloud Platform spend commitments.

"A hyperscaler entering the TSD channel is a turning point for CX. By bringing Google Cloud's AI-powered platform into the channel exclusively through AVANT, organizations gain both a stable, scalable foundation for innovation and the guidance of a Trusted Advisor to navigate it," said Andrew Pryfogle, Head of CX/AI and Global Education Lead at AVANT. "With Google Cloud's Gemini-powered CX stack at the core, this is what an AI-first customer experience truly looks like."

Bridging the Digital Divide with AI-First CX

The new Google Cloud CCaaS by UJET offering brings Google's brand recognition, AI innovation and leadership, along with transactional speed and simplicity, to the Trusted Advisor Channel, including:

Google Cloud CCaaS – self-service and routing, omnichannel, mobile/digital, conversational insights, analytics, CRM-first and standalone agent desktop.

Gemini Enterprise for CX – native Google AI embedded across the end-to-end customer journey.

Google CX Agent Studio – low-code/no-code agentic agent builder, supporting shopping and service/support use cases.

Google Agent Assist – AI coach, next-best action, real-time transcription, and post-interaction summarization.

White-glove customer success managers and technical support – value-added services designed to ensure success for SMB-Midmarket CX buyers.

"Our goal is to make every business agentic and every customer experience streamlined. By launching this motion with UJET and AVANT, we're giving SMBssophisticated AI tools and foundations they need to succeed in the agentic era,," said Darshan Kantak, VP, Applied AI, Google Cloud.

Google Cloud CCaaS by UJET and Gemini Enterprise for CX are available immediately through AVANT and its network of Trusted Advisors. Partners can also offer standalone, over-the-top, point solutions, such as virtual agents, agent assist, and conversational analytics, to provide incremental value to customers on their existing stacks, giving them flexibility to move to the end-to-end solution and CCaaS platform in the future.

To learn more about Google Cloud CCaaS by UJET, visit ujet.cx. The UJET team will also be at Channel Partners in Las Vegas this week at booth #MR1.

About UJET

UJET leads the way in AI-powered CX transformation, delivering a future-proof, cloud platform that redefines the customer experience with advanced agentic AI, multimodality, and a mobile-first approach. We infuse agentic AI across every aspect of the customer journey – from build and deployment, to end-customer, agent, and supervisor experiences – to drive automation and efficiency. UJET's AI solutions empower agents, optimize customer journeys, and elevate customer interactions with actionable analytics. Built on a cloud-native architecture, UJET ensures unmatched security, scalability, and prioritized data analytics. Designed for effortless use, UJET partners with businesses to deliver exceptional interactions, smarter decision-making, and accelerated growth in the AI-driven world.

SOURCE UJET Inc.