Ujjaya Announces Game-Changing Yoga Balance Bottle

The Balance Bottle was born through enlightened necessity when Ujjaya founder Tedessa Doff had forgotten to grab a yoga block before class one day. She looked around for the next best thing and used her water bottle for balance instead. The patents-pending Balance Bottle now seamlessly combines a yoga block and a water bottle into one thoughtful product.

"Launching the Balance Bottle feels like – to borrow a Sanskrit word – samadhi," said Tedessa Doff, Founder and Chief Yogi. "Samadhi simply means 'union' and this product is the embodiment of form and function. Now yoga practitioners can have their own supportive block and hydrating water bottle at home, in class, or while traveling."

The beauty of practicing yoga is mindfulness, simplicity, and freedom of movement. Thus, the magic of the Balance Bottle is that a user can easily have both the block and bottle on hand during yoga practice, all while streamlining their surrounding environment. Yoga blocks provide a supporting structure that allows yogis of all levels to go deeper into a pose and be more present in yoga postures, and the integrated water bottle promotes continual hydration for inner body balance. The Balance Bottle also serves as a mantra: with the right support, I can do more.

About Ujjaya

Ujjaya™ was founded in 2016 by longtime yoga practitioner and instructor Tedessa Doff, with the support of her product developer husband, Jeff Doff. Ujjaya's mission is to inspire and support people in taking better care of themselves to create a kinder and more balanced world. The name Ujjaya was inspired by the yoga practice of "ujjayi breathing." Their signature product, the Balance Bottle™, serves to support postures and promote hydration during yoga practice. Ujjaya provides products, information, and resources that encourage self-care and well-being.

About Kickstarter

Kickstarter is the world's largest funding platform for new inventions and creative projects. Since Kickstarter's launch in 2009, over 14 million people have backed a Kickstarter project. Kickstarter is a rewards-based crowdfunding platform, where "Backers" who support projects get to be first to receive the new products. Kickstarter campaigns are "all-or-nothing" – a project only gets funded if the campaign meets its full goal.

