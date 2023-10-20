UK - Used Car Market size to grow by USD 34.22 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Aramis Group and Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK - Used Car Market is estimated to grow by USD 34.22 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The used car market in UK is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer used car market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Aramis Group, Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., Auto Trader Group Plc, Bauer Media Group, Car Giant Ltd., Carcraft.co.UK, CarGurus Inc., CarMax Inc., Cazoo Ltd., Cinch Cars Ltd., Constellation Automotive Group Ltd., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., McCarthy Cars UK Ltd., Penske Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., TrueCar Inc., and Motors.co.UK Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy report! 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Used Car Market in UK 2023-2027
UK - Used Car Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: The company offers used cars with warranty and customized wraps as well as secondhand EV electric cars
UK - Used Car Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

  • Impactful driver- Excellent value for money proposition of used cars
  • Key Trend - Improved touchpoint management
  • Major Challenges - Increasing preference for car subscription services

 UK - Used Car Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

The UK - used car market report extensively covers market segmentation by channel (organized and unorganized), vehicle type (compact car, SUV, and mid-size), and type (petrol, diesel, and others).

The organized segment is expected to significantly contribute to the used cars market share in the UK during the forecast period. This segment encompasses organized used car sellers, including dealer chains, online marketplaces, and dealers affiliated with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Many of these organized sellers not only provide technical expertise but also extend financial support to customers. The market players are skilled in digital integration, creating a smooth and user-friendly interface. It is these characteristics of organized sellers that are set to stimulate used car sales between 2022 - 2027.

What are the key data covered in this UK - Used Car Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the UK - Used Car Market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the UK - Used Car Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of UK - Used Car Market vendors.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Channel
  7. Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Type
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  12. Vendor Landscape
  13. Vendor Analysis
  14. Appendix

