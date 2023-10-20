UK - Used Car Market size to grow by USD 34.22 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Aramis Group and Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., and many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK - Used Car Market is estimated to grow by USD 34.22 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The used car market in UK is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer used car market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Aramis Group, Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., Auto Trader Group Plc, Bauer Media Group, Car Giant Ltd., Carcraft.co.UK, CarGurus Inc., CarMax Inc., Cazoo Ltd., Cinch Cars Ltd., Constellation Automotive Group Ltd., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., McCarthy Cars UK Ltd., Penske Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., TrueCar Inc., and Motors.co.UK Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy report!

UK - Used Car Market 2023 – 2027: Company Offering:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: The company offers used cars with warranty and customized wraps as well as secondhand EV electric cars

The company offers used cars with warranty and customized wraps as well as secondhand EV electric cars

UK - Used Car Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Excellent value for money proposition of used cars

Excellent value for money proposition of used cars Key Trend - Improved touchpoint management

- Improved touchpoint management Major Challenges - Increasing preference for car subscription services



UK - Used Car Market 2023 – 2027: Market Segmentation

The UK - used car market report extensively covers market segmentation by channel (organized and unorganized), vehicle type (compact car, SUV, and mid-size), and type (petrol, diesel, and others).

The organized segment is expected to significantly contribute to the used cars market share in the UK during the forecast period. This segment encompasses organized used car sellers, including dealer chains, online marketplaces, and dealers affiliated with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Many of these organized sellers not only provide technical expertise but also extend financial support to customers. The market players are skilled in digital integration, creating a smooth and user-friendly interface. It is these characteristics of organized sellers that are set to stimulate used car sales between 2022 - 2027.



What are the key data covered in this UK - Used Car Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the UK - Used Car Market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the UK - Used Car Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of UK - Used Car Market vendors.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Channel Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type Market Segmentation by Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

