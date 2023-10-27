UK Adult Specialist Care Market: Supported Living has Emerged as the Primary Choice for Adult Specialist Care Services

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adult Specialist Care UK Market Report 6ed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sixth edition of the Adult Specialist Care UK Market Report is vital reading for anyone involved in social care for adults under 65, be they a provider, a commissioner, an investor, an advisor or a policy maker. Written and researched by leading market commentator, William Laing, this industry-standard report provides unique insight into all areas of the market, including funding, operating models, future prospects and supply and demand.

The report covers all aspects of social care for younger adults and LaingBuisson estimates the UK market to be worth £14.5 billion (2021/22), with the top four care groups contributing only 7.2% of the total revenue in this unconsolidated market. This includes services for people with learning difficulties, mental health issues, substance misuse problems, and acquired brain injury, and comprises both residential and non-residential settings.

The report reveals a rising preference for supported living over care homes. Clients, families, and councils increasingly choose supported living over care homes due to its greater independence and personalized care. This has resulted in almost 95% of adult specialist care services being provided by independent sector organizations. These organizations operate in a competitive market funded primarily by local authority social service departments. Supported living meets the preferences of service users and their families while offering cost advantages to cash-strapped councils by shifting property costs to central government-funded Housing Benefits.

Workforce availability remains a significant challenge. Initially, the pandemic brought in temporary staff from other sectors, but as the economy reopened, this trend reversed. To fill the gaps, social care employers have turned to hiring overseas workers with the help of relaxed immigration controls. However, the persistent workforce shortage remains a major obstacle in meeting the rising demand for care.

As anticipated, the health and social care sector has undergone extensive digitalization due to the pandemic. This shift is expected to improve the efficiency of commissioning and provision of social care while enhancing safety and quality of care.

Key Topics Covered:

Market

Politics and Regulation

Payors

Major providers

Investors

Staffing

Market Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okdoe6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets