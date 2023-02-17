UK Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2023-2028: Increased Farm Mechanization Drives Sector

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Agriculture Equipment Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK agricultural equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 3.59% during 2022-2029. The UK accounted for around 9% of the agricultural equipment sold in Europe in 2022. This represents that the UK market provides a significant opportunity to OEMs for agriculture equipment sales. In 2022, the tractor segment accounted for the largest market share of the overall industry by equipment type.



The agriculture equipment market in the UK experienced growth from 2014 to 2018. However, the industry witnessed a sharp decline from 2019 to 2020, and the domestic agricultural equipment industry declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the demand for agriculture equipment is highly dependent on the annual rainfall in the country. Several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) shifted their focus from matured markets in England to the underpenetrated states of Scotland. The UK agricultural equipment market is currently in the growth stage, and manufacturers are looking for capacity augmentation. Wales has little farm mechanization, and vendors can penetrate the market with a portfolio of small equipment suitable for hilly terrains.



Governments must adopt effective and sustainable farming practices to ensure food security and safety. Developed countries implement the concept of precision agriculture to increase productivity, while the level of agricultural mechanization is still low in developing countries. The focus on agricultural mechanization will increase the demand for agriculture equipment and the sense of accuracy in farming using technologically advanced equipment in the UK.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The UK has over 68.9 million food consumers and is the fourth-largest food market in Europe . The country witnessed a massive increase in farm mechanization in terms of agricultural and industrial productivity.

. The country witnessed a massive increase in farm mechanization in terms of agricultural and industrial productivity. The agriculture equipment industry in the UK grew by 2.3% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and agricultural equipment sales was due to the favorable climate in 2022.

The UK government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the UK agricultural equipment market.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Technological Advances in Agricultural Equipment Technology

Swath Control and Variable Rate Technology

High Demand for Autonomous Equipment

Shortage of Agricultural Laborers

Use of Energy-Efficient Agri Equipment

Use of Non-Conventional Fuels in Tractors

Market Growth Enablers

Assistance for Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

Increased Agricultural Productivity & Exports

Agricultural Exports

Increased Farm Mechanization

Market Restraints

Lack of Awareness of Latest Innovations in Agricultural Equipment

Lack of Education Among Farmers in the UK

High Demand for Used & Rental Agri Equipment

Fluctuations in Commodity Prices





SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY EQUIPMENT TYPE



The tractor segment of the UK agricultural equipment market witnessed shipments of 13,857 units in 2022. And accounts for more than 47% of the share in the equipment type segment. The demand for high-power tractors is largely driven by large-scale farmers and government institutions focusing on rental services, as there are many farmers in the country with land over 10 hectares. Large-scale farmers in the country have high purchasing power and can afford more expensive and advanced equipment. A hike in demand for tractors is predicted in 2024-2025 due to changes in emission rules coming into effect by the end of 2022. This will permit the use of old or high-emission tractors in the country after that. Farmers will, therefore, have to opt for the new advanced tractors, hence boosting the tractor segment of the UK agricultural machinery market.



The planting equipment segment of the UK agricultural equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period. The demand for planting equipment in the nation will rise as the agricultural industry expands. The conventional sowing technique has been replaced with planting machinery. In hand sowing, it can be challenging to distribute seeds with consistency and accuracy. Equipment for planting provides consistency in less time. Planting equipment has made work simpler, easier, and much more productive. The agriculture industry has seen a substantial increase in production and efficiency because of automation. The UK agricultural equipment market for planting equipment is primarily driven by improved efficiency, simple processing, and enhanced production.



Segmentation By Equipment Type

Tractors (Horsepower and Wheel-Drive)

Planting Equipment (Seeder, Planter, and Transplanter)

Tillage Equipment (Plough, Harrow, and Tiller)

Sprayer

Harvesting Equipment (Combine Harvester and Self-Propelled Forages)

Mowing Equipment (Mower and Windrower)

Others (Loaders and Balers)

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION TYPE



The post-harvesting segment of the UK agricultural equipment market witnessed shipments of 12,082 units in 2022 and is the largest application type segment. Farmers use the related post-harvest machinery and equipment and can transform themselves from more produce to producer-cum-processor. With the help of post-harvest technologies appropriate for cost, time, and labor savings towards enhancement of quality and marketability to their produce by value addition and by-products utilization, in addition to reducing post-harvest costs.



Key objectives of post-harvest technology are:

Reduce damage in quantity or volume and the product's qualitative or nutritional value.

To increase the shelf life of the crops.

To maintain the excellent quality of the produce (color, flavor, taste, aroma).

Segmentation By Application Type

Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing and Planting

Plant Protection

Harvesting and Threshing

Post Harvesting

