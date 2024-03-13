UK Ammonia Crackers Industry Research 2023-2032: Increasing Adoption of Green Hydrogen into Mobility Sector and Government Initiatives for Net-Zero Emission Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.K. Ammonia Crackers Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.K. ammonia crackers market is projected to reach $19.34 million by 2032 from $2.77 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2023-2032, driven by growing use of sustainable energy technologies and the need for nitrogen gas in numerous industries, the UK ammonia crackers market is anticipated to rise steadily in the upcoming years.

Ammonia cracking is widely utilized in the making of semiconductors and hydrogen gas for fuel cells, among other electronic components. Nitrogen gas is produced using ammonia crackers and used in a variety of industries, including food and beverage packaging and preservation. A growing number of sustainable energy sources, including hydrogen fuel cells, and a growing need for nitrogen gas across a range of industries are projected to drive an increase in the UK's need for ammonia crackers in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, the UK government's emphasis on lowering greenhouse gas emissions and supporting sustainable energy technology is probably going to increase the country's need for ammonia crackers. Important companies including Linde AG, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and Praxair Technology, Inc. are among the leading competitors in the UK ammonia crackers market. These businesses are actively engaged in R&D to create new products and increase ammonia crackers' effectiveness.

The market for ammonia crackers in the UK is anticipated to increase steadily over the next several years due to the growing use of sustainable energy technologies and the need for nitrogen gas in a variety of industries.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different cracker types and capacities involved in the ammonia crackers market. The cracker type segment has been segmented into centralized and decentralized. The capacity segment has been segmented into small scale (<_50 />1,000 Nm3/hr). Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the ammonia crackers market based on end user, including heat treatment, metal industry, oil and gas, power generation, mobility, and others. The increasing adoption of ammonia crackers in power generation and mobility sectors is expected to fuel market growth in the future.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The U.K. ammonia crackers market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been business partnerships to strengthen their position in the ammonia crackers market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the U.K. ammonia crackers market analyzed and profiled in the study involve ammonia cracker producers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the ammonia crackers market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Ongoing Research for Scaling Up of Cracking Technologies

1.1.1.2 Transition towards Low-Carbon Hydrogen, Aiding the Growth of Ammonia Crackers

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of Ammonia Crackers Market

1.1.3.1 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Ammonia Crackers Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Green Hydrogen

1.2.1.2 Increased Adoption of Ammonia Crackers in End-User Industries

1.2.1.3 Need for Effective Hydrogen Carrier

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Toxicity of Liquid Ammonia and Trace Amounts of Ammonia in Hydrogen after Decomposition

1.2.2.2 High Cost of Green Hydrogen Production and Requirement of Significant Amount of Energy in Cracking

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product and Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Government Initiatives for Net-Zero Emission

1.2.5.2 Increasing Adoption of Green Hydrogen into Mobility Sector

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

2 U.K.

2.1 U.K.

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Producers and Suppliers in the U.K.

2.1.1.2 Business Drivers

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 U.K. Ammonia Crackers Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 U.K. Ammonia Crackers Market (by Cracker Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3.2 U.K. Ammonia Crackers Market (by Capacity), Volume and Value Data

3 Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix of Key Companies (by Capacity)

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2022

4 Research Methodology

