UK-Based Chipex Has Expansion Plans For The U.S. And Europe

Chipex has pioneered the development of chemistry-based paint-repair kits and other innovative car-car products. Last year annual sales climbed 40 percent to more than $1.5 million. It was awarded an international patent for its product chemistry and touch-up application processes in 2010.

The company's touch-up paint dries in less than 30 seconds compared to 30 minutes or more for competitive products and a basic scratch or paint-chip repair typically takes less than five minutes to complete.

Chipex provides kits for the repair of scratches and paint damage on virtually any car, SUV or light truck on the road from Fords and BMWs up to super luxury sports cars including Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati. Chipex repairs can save car owners up to $500 or even more compared to panel repairs at a paint or body shop. Its repair kits also have received a five-star "Excellent" rating from Trust Pilot – a European online product rating service.

"Chipex today is a rapidly expanding company that will celebrate its 10th anniversary later this year," Graham said. "Over the next two years, we expect to more than double annual sales through aggressive marketing and the launch of several new products."

The company also offers a variety of high-quality car-care products ranging from an award-winning car shampoo to stain removers and wheel cleansers. Its rain-repellant windshield-washer fluid recently received a 2019 best product award from Europe's Auto Express magazine.

Chipex specializes in industry-leading surface chemistry. Its windshield washer fluid, for example, uses a surface-active anti-static formula that repels water and dust.

Chipex repair kits are available online at https://chipex.com.

SOURCE Chipex

Related Links

https://www.chipex.com

