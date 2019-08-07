UK-based Community Fibre Selects Kentik to Help Drive Faster, More Accessible Internet Services Across the Region

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, provider of the only AIOps platform specifically for network professionals, today announced Community Fibre, a UK-based internet service provider (ISP) and the largest supplier of Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) services in the region, will gain real-time network performance, availability, and security insights from the Kentik platform. By deploying Kentik's powerful SaaS analytics, Community Fibre adds new strength to its goal of "full fibre" – a plan to make London a Gigafast city, particularly publicly-owned housing and other typically broadband-neglected areas, with 10 gigabits-per-second (Gpbs) broadband.

"While a big part of being able to deliver on our full-fibre promise requires a physical shift from copper to fibre optic cables, another critical part of the transition relies on us maintaining reliable, scalable network infrastructure to sustain the level of availability and performance needed for Gigabit-broadband speeds," said Neil Heffernan, COO of Community Fibre. "With Kentik's analytics, we now have a real-time, big-picture view of network traffic across our entire operations footprint, and our teams can drill down into any potential network issue in just a few seconds to ensure faster, always-on services for our customers."

Community Fibre will initially leverage the Kentik platform for three key use cases. Kentik's capacity planning insights allow Community Fibre to analyze, monitor, and adjust to network capacity patterns as its broadband demands scale up. Peering analytics from Kentik will provide granular visibility for Community Fibre to see where network traffic is coming and going to/from, unlocking more cost-effective connectivity for the ISP. Community Fibre also gains distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection to prevent malicious traffic from slowing performance or causing service outages for end subscribers.

"Community Fibre's mission to bring faster internet services to more homes in the region is both a challenging and admirable one," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "With the level of attention they've placed on building a robust network, we believe that the ISP can achieve its full-fibre goal, and we look forward to providing Community Fibre the network insights needed for this effort and for its continued business success."

ABOUT KENTIK

For businesses running dynamic and complex networks that exceed efficient human operational scale, Kentik® is the provider of the only AIOps platform specifically designed for network professionals. Kentik uniquely unifies diverse data streams across cloud and traditional infrastructure to produce instant insights that accelerate network team efficiency, automate issue resolution, and create new business capabilities. Kentik is based in San Francisco. Learn more at kentik.com.

ABOUT COMMUNITY FIBRE

Community Fibre is on a mission to bring world-class internet services to Londoners. Whilst a large proportion of the capital is offered some of the poorest and slowest broadband services in Europe, the company is at the forefront of making London a Gigafast city.

Headquartered in London, Community Fibre has raised £90 million in investments over the last three years and is on track to pass 500,000 homes.

