UK Choir Libera to Host Free DC Concert

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internationally known Libera choir from London will be performing a free concert on Tuesday, July 25, beginning at 7:00 PM at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

The group is a European boys' choir made up of South Londoners aged 7 to 16 who come from a variety of backgrounds and consider themselves ordinary London youth. However, their music is truly extraordinary with its shimmering, mystical chords, and ecstatic harmonies, that create celestial sounds for modern audiences.

UK's world renown Libera boys choir will be performing across the U.S. in Washington, D.C., New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tickets are available now at https://libera.org.uk.
The choir's global popularity can be traced to this distinctive vocal sound, imaginatively lit stages, and dynamic performance style. Their recordings have topped both mainstream and classical charts in many countries, and place in top-ten lists alongside major artists around the world. The group has had more than 60 million views on YouTube, received 3 Classical Brit award nominations and is one of the most downloaded classical acts on iTunes.

Libera is seeing an increased following in the United States with their compelling arrangements, and moving performances of classical, sacred, and contemporary songs. Its universal appeal has earned fans all over the world, particularly in the US, the UK, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan, where their CDs top the mainstream and classical charts and where they pack concert halls appearing in their trademark flowing white robes on artistically lit stages.

Libera recently completed a tour of Korea and will be touring Japan later this year. The group has performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan, 2016 World Youth Day in Krakow Poland where they performed live for 1.5 million pilgrims and appeared on US television on the 'Today' show, 'The Tonight Show' with Jay Leno and various PBS concert broadcasts.

Tickets are available at no cost, but a ticket is still required to enter the event. Tickets can be downloaded directly at libera.org.uk.

