UK Choir Libera to Tour U.S.

LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internationally known Libera choir from London will be touring the United States this summer, going coast-to-coast performing in Washington, D.C., New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The group recently toured of Korea and will be touring Japan in the fall.

Libera is a European boys' choir made up of South Londoners aged 7 to 16 who consider themselves ordinary London youth. However, their music is truly extraordinary with its shimmering, mystical chords, and ecstatic harmonies, that create celestial sounds for modern audiences.

UK's world renown Libera boys choir will be performing across the U.S. in Washington, D.C., New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tickets are available now at https://libera.org.uk. (PRNewsfoto/Libera Choir)

The choir's global popularity can be traced to this distinctive vocal sound, imaginatively lit stages, and dynamic performance style. Their recordings have topped both mainstream and classical charts in many countries, and place in top-ten lists alongside major artists around the world. The group has had more than 60 million views on YouTube, received 3 Classical Brit award nominations and is one of the most downloaded classical acts on iTunes.

Libera is seeing an increased following in the United States with their compelling arrangements, and moving performances of classical, sacred, and contemporary songs. Its universal appeal has earned fans all over the world, particularly in the US, the UK, the Philippines, South Korea, and Japan, where their CDs top the mainstream and classical charts and where they pack concert halls appearing in their trademark flowing white robes on artistically lit stages.

The choir has performed for Popes and Presidents, on PBS specials and in venues ranging from great cathedrals, renowned concert halls and iconic stadiums, to community churches and TV studios. During appearances in New York in 2008, Libera was the only U.K. artist invited to participate in a Papal Mass celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI at Yankee Stadium. The group has also performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan, 2016 World Youth Day in Krakow Poland where they performed live for 1.5 million pilgrims and appeared on US television on the 'Today' show, 'The Tonight Show' with Jay Leno and various PBS concert broadcasts.

Concerts dates are Tuesday, July 25 at the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington, DC; Friday, July 28, at Riverside Church in New York City; Monday, July 31, at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco; and Thursday, August 3, at Bel Air Church in Bel Air (Los Angeles).

Ticket prices vary and can be reserved at libera.org.uk.

