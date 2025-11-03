UK Competition and Markets Authority Refers Proposed Merger of Shutterstock and Getty Images for Phase 2 Review

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (" Shutterstock ") today received notice from the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (" CMA ") that the CMA has referred the proposed merger of Shutterstock and Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (" Getty Images ") to a Phase 2 review process. Getty Images offered comprehensive remedies to avoid a Phase 2 review and Shutterstock is disappointed at the CMA's decision but remains committed to the proposed merger and will continue to engage with the CMA and work with Getty Images to expeditiously secure the necessary clearances.

Shutterstock is in the business of turning ideas into impact. Powered by a global network of millions of creators and our cutting-edge technology, we provide businesses, creatives and brand leaders with the essential, universal ingredients to make their work more effective. Shutterstock is home to the world's largest and most diverse collection of high-quality licensable assets, data and AI solutions, advertising and distribution solutions, exclusive editorial content, and full-service studio production—delivering unparalleled resources to fuel great work.

