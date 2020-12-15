UK Data Centre Trends Tracker with Coverage of 235 Facilities Offered by 100+ Providers

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Data Centre Trends Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 9th edition of the UK Data Centre Trends Tracker reveals that Data Centre C expansion for the second half of 2019 keeps in line with that of the first half of 2019, at around 27,000 m2.

New space announced for starting the new decade comes from NTT, Virtus and xScale. Data Centre floor space in London has the largest share of 32 percent followed by Slough and then Cardiff. Slough has less than half the raised floor space of that of London of 280k m2.

The report covering 235 facilities offered by 100+ providers, shows that pricing by UK Data Centre providers remained broadly the same, the average is over GBP 1,000 per rack without power.

Pricing in regions such as Manchester having the lowest cost average pricing in the main clusters - with the average Manchester Data Centre rack space and m2 rates being up to 21 percent below the London & Inner M25 average rate. The fourteen largest geographical UK Data Centre clusters account for 74 percent of total UK third-party Data Centre space.

The financial section reveals that both Equinix and Interxion are reporting an increase in year on year revenue growth for their EMEA operations - of more than 12% (Interxion) up by 9% (Equinix) revenue growth to the end of September 2019 year on year.

The report concludes:

The UK Data Centre market remains the largest in Europe with one third more space than Germany (the second-largest market).

with one third more space than (the second-largest market). There is a continued growth in the UK Data centre space and Power market though growth in percentage terms is lower than in some of the other markets in Europe .

. The most recent growth in DC capacity has come from the established players

The Inner London & M25 and Slough Data Centre city clusters together account for 45% of all UK space

Growth for new Data Centre city clusters remains a challenge, with a development focus on the established London & Slough areas

& Slough areas Pipeline prospects for future growth remain a concern, although the e-shelter/NTT & Virtus developments are due to launch in London and Slough during 2020, there is a slowdown in other new Data Centre developments in part due to Brexit uncertainty.

and during 2020, there is a slowdown in other new Data Centre developments in part due to Brexit uncertainty. The London Data Centre cluster is now the 4th largest in Europe and has fallen behind the Frankfurt , Amsterdam & Paris city clusters based on Data Centre space as of the end of 2019

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Introduction

Section 2: Methodology

Section 3: UK Data Centre Pricing - discounts and supplementary changes available

Section 4: UK Data Centre Pricing for Power

Section 5: UK Data Centre Market Sizing

Section 6: UK Data Centre Capacity (m2)

Section 7: UK Data Centre Total Customer Power (MW)

Section 8: UK Data Centre clusters

Section 9: New UK Data Centre developments

Section 10: Financial Data Centre Results & Developments

Section 11: UK Data Centre Customer segments

Section 12: UK Data Centre customer Trends

Section 13: UK Data Centre Pricing Trends

Section 14: Conclusion - Overall UK Data Centre Trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fowlwa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

