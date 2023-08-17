UK Digital Marketing Agency Named One of the Top Full-Service Digital Companies For a Third Year in a Row

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid Panda , a UK-based Digital Marketing Agency, has recently received recognition as one of the top-reviewed full-service digital companies in Birmingham for the third year in a row. The award comes from The Manifest, a sister company to Clutch which is widely recognised as a leading rating and reviews agency based in Washington, D.C. The award was based on feedback from the agency's clients and compiling and analysing other data.

Avid Panda wants to take this opportunity to thank their clients for taking the time to participate in rating the agency's services and evaluating the impact on their business. Clients were asked to rank their experience working with the agency based on project management, costs, overall quality and their willingness to refer the agency to other businesses. The company is delighted to share that based on their client's assessment of their services, they achieved an impressive 5 out of 5 stars. This finding agrees with their own case studies that show a strong record of success when it comes to digital marketing campaigns and meeting client expectations. On top of this, Avid Panda is also proud to have achieved a 5-star rating on both Google and Clutch. With such achievements under its belt, it is no surprise that the company has made a name for itself as one of the leading digital marketing and SEO agencies in Birmingham

Alexander Johnson, Avid Panda's Director, was pleased to be recognised in his industry, "We are chuffed to be awarded again for our outstanding projects. Digital marketing can be challenging at times and it can take time to build trust with clients. But we are grateful to receive this award. It highlights that our clients value the hard work we put into every single project."

About Avid Panda

With a track record of successfully increasing their clients' visibility and getting them ahead of their competitors, Avid Panda is one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Birmingham. As a three-time winner of The Manifest Award, their dedication to meeting and exceeding expectations is the key to their success. Serving clients across the UK, Avid Panda's multi-disciplinary team have unrivalled expertise in all areas of digital marketing, including SEO, Pay Per Click (PPC), PR, Web Design and more. They excel at helping clients get more traffic, leads and sales. No matter what goals you have for your website, Avid Panda will help you achieve your key business milestones.

The team at Avid Panda have also positioned themselves as experts in the world of media relations with their PR services. In the past year alone, they have secured links and placements for their clients in top-tier publications, such as the Huffington Post, Sky News, iNews and The Times. They will help you establish authority in your industry and increase your visibility. By building newsworthy and data-driven campaigns, they can help you get your business featured on trustworthy new sites.

SOURCE Avid Panda